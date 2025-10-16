Jack White is the father of seven children. (archive picture) Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Producer and composer Jack White is dead. According to several media outlets, the musician was found lifeless in his home in Berlin-Grunewald on Thursday. Born Horst Nussbaum, he was 85 years old.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Music producer Jack White was found dead in his home in Berlin, according to the newspaper "Bild".

Born Horst Nussbaum, he was one of the most successful German pop producers with over 400 gold and platinum awards.

He is survived by seven children, including two from his last marriage to Rafaella White. Show more

The German music producer and pop star Jack White is dead. As reported byBild, the 85-year-old was found lifeless in his home in the Grünewald district of Berlin on Thursday. White, whose real name was Horst Nussbaum, was considered one of the most successful producers in German music history.

During his decades-long career, he worked with artists such as Tony Marshall, Laura Branigan, Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora. His greatest successes include "Schöne Maid" (1971), "Gloria" (1982) and "When The Rain Begins To Fall". In total, White received over 400 gold and platinum records.

White last lived separately

Before he turned to music, White was a professional footballer - at PSV Eindhoven, among others. Only later did he switch to the music business, where he became a hit supplier for pop and international productions.

White was married four times and had seven children. He had two small children, Maximilian and Angelina, with his youngest wife Rafaella. The couple last lived separately.

The exact cause of death is not yet known.

In Jack White, the German music scene has lost one of its most influential producers - a man who helped shape the sound of German pop music for decades.

