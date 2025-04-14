"The healthiest comedian would probably be someone who can be sensitive within themselves, but is a bit jaded on the outside." Hazel Brugger. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

Hazel Brugger is the funniest comedian in Switzerland, but has lived in Germany for years. A conversation about her relationship with her home country, depressed humorists and why she really wanted to host the ESC.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger is one of the most successful German-speaking comedians.

The programs of the mother of two have been filling large halls for years. She was an outside reporter on the ZDF program "heute show", appears on "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" and has a podcast with her husband and professional colleague Thomas Spitzer.

Now she is set to become the record holder in the successful format "LOL: Last One Laughing" (Thursday, April 17, Amazon Prime Video) with her fourth appearance.

On Saturday, May 17, Brugger is set for another highlight: she will host the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel.

A conversation with the 31-year-old about comedians' tendency towards depression and the problem Germans and the Swiss have with their pride. Show more

Hazel Brugger, you are a record-breaking participant in the Amazon comedy format "LOL: Last One Laughing". What does the experience factor bring to this competition?

"LOL" is a humorous parallel universe. One in which nobody laughs - although there are funny situations. It feels very funny when you're in the middle of it. Experience definitely helps when dealing with it.

Are there any disadvantages to being a show veteran?

Yes, perhaps. That you lose a bit of your carefree attitude and that you become too good at managing your energy. That bite that comes across when you shoot out everything you've brought to the room in the first 20 minutes of the six hours - that's great for the audience to watch, of course. But of course I don't do that anymore (laughs). "LOL is a long-distance, endurance sport, so to speak.

Do comedians have an advantage over other celebrities on "LOL", for example classic actors?

Yes, I think so. We comedians have this inner compulsion that we have to make people laugh. Probably out of some kind of childhood complex that you want to explain to yourself on the one hand, but on the other hand you don't - so as not to expose the secret of your own talent. There's a lot of pressure on us comedians in this respect. That's an advantage if you look at it from a purely sporting point of view.

Do the actors also have strengths?

Yes, they are used to enduring silence. When they have to audition for a role, for example, I imagine that's totally uncomfortable. I couldn't stand that silence on the other side.

Let's talk about the psyche of people who live off the laughter of others. You and your husband have both reported problems with depression. There are many other comedians who have had to deal with this ...

It would be very bold of me to say: "Where there is a lot of light, there is also shadow". Or if I were to use the contrast of "happy-go-lucky, sad to death". I don't believe that comedians always have to have a dark side. Nevertheless, there are factors that favor this perception.

The painter Daniel Richter once said: "Good art makes you more sensitive, bad art dulls you." This is also the case with comedy. Stand-up comedy in particular tells us a lot about our own lives. Good comedians are often sensitive people who take a very close and nuanced look.

And that promotes depression?

Yes, because you recognize injustice more quickly and perhaps more deeply. Those who perceive the suffering of other people or their own more intensely are more susceptible to dark thoughts. In any case, it is not a factor that promotes your own robustness. What's more, as a comedian you often perform solo on stage - and tour alone. The latter is definitely unhealthy.

You leave your comfort zone and spend your time in unfamiliar cities and hotel rooms. You get this artificial adrenaline rush from the gigs. It's hard to rest afterwards and you have trouble sleeping. Nevertheless, there is this compulsion to fall asleep around midnight because you might have to catch the train to the next city at seven in the morning. It's an exhausting and very fickle life.

Then there's the stage situation itself. People feel most deeply hurt when they feel rejected. That could happen to you as a comedian every night on stage.

Yes, that's true. The healthiest comedian would probably be someone who can be sensitive within themselves, but is a bit blunted on the outside. At the very least, that would probably be the most mentally stable comedian who could still provide good entertainment.

Sometimes I sit on the train for eight hours and have time to think about things that define me or happen to me. On the one hand, this is part of my creativity and program design. On the other hand, you have to be careful not to overthink things.

Is it an advantage or disadvantage if your life partner does the same things? If you perhaps even produce humor or entertainment together with them and think your life apart?

I only see this as an advantage. It works very well for us. I wouldn't want to live or work any other way.

Your husband is German, you are Swiss. Do the two nations have a different sense of humor?

There are big differences in the way Germans and Swiss are socialized. My reflection on humour itself is still ongoing, but I believe that humour has a lot to do with the way we deal with our own socialization. On the other hand, there is also humor that has nothing to do with socialization. One that functions purely as a human outlet and helps you to release tension.

You release pressure and realize: I'm not alone with this problem. We are all laughing in this room. That's a good, healing experience. The latter works the same for Germans and Swiss. The difference is that the pressure is greater with the Swiss because the valve was tighter.

So the Swiss are harder to lure out of their shell?

Yes, I would say so. The Swiss are hard to crack. But once you've got them, they quickly become fans and never leave. The Swiss are loyal people.

The Germans think that they themselves are the biggest fun killers ...

It's my great advantage that I come from an even more uptight country. Switzerland is an absolutely humor-developing country. We are also a complex country. The Swiss always think that other people - especially the Germans - talk badly about them. Because we are slow, stiff and unfunny. But the truth is that the Germans hardly think about Switzerland at all. But that doesn't suit us either. I think we have an inferiority problem.

All eyes will soon be on Switzerland for the Eurovision Song Contest, the ESC. You are presenting the show together with Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer. How did you get this job?

I was asked by the ESC production team and couldn't turn it down. An American comedian once said that our profession is actually only made up of rock stars who are unable to perform. That certainly applies to me.

In the movie "Mad Max: Fury Road", there is this vehicle that races through the desert with a person as its figurehead, who plays a distorted rock guitar that occasionally bursts into flames. I think I wanted to be that character all my life. But that failed due to a lack of musicality and talent. That's why I can't say "no" when I'm offered the chance to be the center of attention at a huge concert.

There are even more eyes on you than usual.

Of course, the audience figures alone put it in a different league to comedy. Although I'm aware that I'm not really the center of attention. The only person who thinks I'm the center of attention is my mother. She will be very excited.

I'm excited too, because it will probably be a one-off. Until Switzerland wins the ESC again, we might not be alive (laughs). But Switzerland is the birthplace of the ESC, many people don't even know that. The first competition took place in Lugano in 1956.

Don't you think the ESC is a strange event? Because for a short time it seems so incredibly important how your song performs and which country wins. And a few days later, all the excitement is forgotten ...

Yes, that's exactly how it is. No other major event has such a steep rise in importance and then a total fall towards a loss of significance. Nevertheless, an ESC in Switzerland should not be underestimated. One reason for this is that Switzerland has such a strange relationship with Europe.

Although it is right in the middle of it, it sets itself apart. In addition, the ESC is a symbol of openness, tolerance and creative synergies. Also for the motto "everything can, nothing must". These are all values that I fully support and representing them in Switzerland is very important to me.

How patriotic are the Swiss?

They are very patriotic. You can't walk around Switzerland for two minutes, no matter where, without seeing a Swiss flag. Even if it's just a small one pinned to a rucksack. I often have discussions about this with my husband. In Germany, you're not allowed to say: "I'm proud to be German."

At least not if it raises even the slightest suspicion that you are above others. Based on history, this is understandable, but I still think the Germans are missing a place where they can take their pride in a healthy way.

That's what the national team and football stadiums are for ...

Yes, but beyond that. People used to be united in guilds, for example, where they could live out their pride in the form of professional honor. We humans should be allowed to be proud of our affiliation; it's an absolute basic need. It should not be forbidden and we should not try to train it away. Perhaps we need alternatives for pride in our country.

Germany, for example, can be incredibly proud of its free society. You can say, think and do what you want here. Germany is a democracy, a welfare state. You can be very, very proud of that. Especially when you look at how the world is developing in this respect, where things are mostly going in the opposite direction.

