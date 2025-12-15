In the show "On the Rocks", brothers Aurel and Moritz Hassler from Stubete Gäng talk about their funniest experiences on tour. They also talk about how their Swiss German inspires audiences abroad.

In the show "On the Rocks", brothers Moritz and Aurel talk about how their hit "Göschene-Airolo" still stays with them and why even mishaps such as torn trousers are part of their everyday life as musicians.

For 2026, they hope to have more time for family and hobbies such as cycling. Show more

This time, the "On the Rocks" show is "On the Road" - on the Stubete Gäng's Samichlaus Tour. The tour is something very special for brothers Moritz and Aurel.

Normally, the band is used to being invited to weddings, birthdays or festivals. With the "Samichlaus Tour", the tables are now turned. "We always wanted to do our own tour," says Moritz. "Now we want to be hosts for once."

The band was founded in 2019, when their song "Göschene-Airolo" became their first big hit - and it's still with them today, as the brothers explain in the show: "It's special because it speaks of a different time," says Aurel. "We looked different back then - but I think it's a great song."

According to Moritz, the song has a nice energy: "It's subtle, light - but at the concerts, all hands go up, everyone sings along. It has a lot of power, but 'Göschene-Airolo' still somehow remains light."

"I tore my pants in the middle of the concert"

They call themselves - at least on Instagram - "Örbn Ländler", or urban Ländler. Their music combines folk music with pop and hip-hop, a mixture that is well received: the band has now given around 400 concerts - not only in Switzerland, but also in Germany and Austria.

But how does it work with the languages abroad? "The songs are all in Swiss German, and people sing along in Swiss German," explains Aurel. "We often get feedback that they like it and listen," adds Moritz.

Anyone who has been to so many concerts knows that minor mishaps are part of the experience. "Every now and then," says Aurel. It happened once during a dance section: "My trousers ripped during my step - and not at the end of the concert, but in the middle."

A talent for improvisation was required. He had made a makeshift belt out of socks beforehand. "I then pulled it down a little and finished the performance," says Aurel. The audience didn't notice. "They thought it was part of the show," says Aurel.

Moritz wants to "go cycling again" in 2026

And what are Aurel and Moritz planning to do in 2026? "Cycling again," says Moritz. "I've never done that this year. And nice family moments."

Aurel sees his private and professional lives as closely linked anyway: "Lots of great concerts," he says. "That's where private and professional life come together. Then I can go home and tell my children what it was like at the concert." And anyway, they had to sing a song first before the presents were given.

Before the New Year comes knocking, Christmas is just around the corner. "Our parents used to play at midnight mass," recalls Aurel. "Sometimes we managed to unwrap the presents beforehand - but sometimes not. Then they wouldn't come home until around one o'clock in the morning." Today, the festivities run more smoothly: everyone has now found their own family and their own traditions.

