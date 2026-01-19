Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz: the Beckham family spat is coming to a head. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP (Archivbild)

Rumors about the broken relationship between Brooklyn Beckham and his family are doing the rounds again and again. Now the 26-year-old is spilling the beans on Instagram - and reproaching his parents.

The background is apparently a long-simmering, broken relationship between David and Victoria Beckham on the one hand and their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on the other.

Previously, his wife Nicola Peltz had ended her collaboration with her PR consultant Matthew Hiltzik, who was supposed to support her in the conflict with the Beckham family.

The separation has further fueled the public feud with David and Victoria Beckham and is seen by insiders as a power struggle for media sovereignty.

Despite ongoing tensions and provocations, Peltz wants to emerge victorious from the dispute and determine how her image is perceived. Show more

The apparently long-simmering conflict between Nicola Peltz, her husband Brooklyn Beckham and his parents David and Victoria Beckham escalated completely on Monday evening.

In an Instagram story, Brooklyn Beckham launched into a long tirade full of accusations against his parents. Until now, he had held back from making statements, but his parents "and their team" had continued to provide the press with information. Now he has no choice but to speak out himself and tell the truth "about just some of the lies that have been printed."

"I don't want to reconcile with my family," Beckham continued. "I will not be controlled, I am standing up for myself for the first time in my life".

"All my life my parents have controlled the narrative about my family in the press," Beckham complains, adding, "Only recently have I seen with my own eyes the lengths my parents go to in order to spread countless lies in the media, mostly to the detriment of innocent people."

"My parents tried to ruin my relationship countless times before the wedding, and it hasn't stopped yet," Brooklyn Beckham continues. "My mother canceled work on Nicola's dress at the last minute, even though she knew how excited she was to wear her creation." In the end, his wife was forced to find a new dress in a short space of time.

Brooklyn Beckham writes his frustration off his chest in an Instagram story. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Keystone

"My family puts their public image above everything else"

Brooklyn Beckham goes on to write that family members had also told him shortly before the wedding that Nicola was "not the family". Since he had stood up for himself and his family, his parents had attacked him several times, both privately and publicly. Even his brothers had been "sent forward" on social media to attack him. In addition, his parents had "disrespected" his wife from the very beginning.

"My family put their public image above all else," Beckham continued. "Love in the family" is determined by how much you post on social media and how quickly you drop everything to pose for a family photo.

The narrative that my wife is controlling me is false, Beckham concludes his Instagram story. "I grew up full of fear," Beckham writes. "For the first time in my life since I distanced myself from my family, that fear is gone."

Nicola Peltz splits from PR consultant

Before Brooklyn's Instagram reckoning with his parents, Nicola Peltz had already parted ways with her PR consultant Matthew Hiltzik, who was supposed to support her in the public conflict with the Beckham family. This move came as a surprise.

Hiltzik had originally been hired by the actress to protect the reputation of the Peltz family. He is known for his work with celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Johnny Depp and was supposed to ensure that the media coverage was in favor of Nicola and her husband Brooklyn.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, working with Hiltzik was a clear sign that Nicola wanted to keep control of the media coverage. But after seven months, the collaboration is over. Both sides claim to have initiated the split themselves.

Some sources report that Nicola suffered from the negative press, while others claim that Hiltzik had had enough of the provocations against the Beckhams.

One insider describes Nicola as obsessed with getting back at the Beckhams. The situation has now degenerated into a "he said, she said" story. Another source criticizes Nicola and Brooklyn's behavior as spoiled children of rich parents who worry about their reputation while enjoying expensive wines.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham wants to look like a winner

Recently, Brooklyn and Nicola posted a photo with a bottle of Victoria's favorite wine, which was interpreted as a provocation. Now they have to work on their image without Hiltzik's support.

However, Nicola does not want the impression to be created that Hiltzik has abandoned her. It is important for her and her father to emerge victorious from the situation.

