"Avatar" and me - not really a match. I would never have thought that a 3D spectacle, of all things, would throw me off course so lastingly. A good opportunity to reflect on the magic of the "first time" at the movies.

Christian Thumshirn

Avatar was lucky with me.

That sounds paradoxical and requires an explanation. When James Cameron's science fiction epic "Avatar - Departure to Pandora" was released in Swiss cinemas in 2009, a colleague persuaded me to see it in 3D.

3D cinema - it hadn't been an issue for me until then. I'm a child of the 70s, my cinematic heyday was in the 90s - I was never a cineaste in the strict sense, but a lover of films like Krzysztof Kieślowski's trilogy "Three Colors Blue" or Emir Kusturica's "Black Cat, White Cat". I'm also a fan of the extremely long work "Die schöne Querulantin", which already lasted over two hours in Divertimento.

What I want to say is this: I love movies for their stories, not primarily for tremendous visual effects.

A 3D experience like a rite of passage

Well, my colleague was still able to convince me.

And to make a long story short: Avatar in 3D was a revelation - indeed, almost an initiation experience. The feeling of being immersed in an alien world with its own physics, its own flora and fauna and a coherent ecology that had been thought through down to the last detail was overwhelming.

The floating seeds of the soul tree alone, in reality spiritual forest spirits - the indigenous Na'vi call them Atokirina - seemed so real, as if they were actually gliding through in front of you. Or the fluorescent plants, which work on the principle of bioluminescence and change color when touched. It was these details in particular that completely captivated me.

And so I told everyone who wanted to hear it or not how brilliant Avatar is and how much the movie captivated me, especially visually.

Part two and the law of the first journey

Then came part two: "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Not that I was eagerly awaiting it - as mentioned, my preferred movie genre lies elsewhere. But one thing was clear: I would also see part 2 in the cinema, again in 3D of course.

What was the sequel like? In a word: repetition.

I remembered something I had once read in tourism research: the first vacations you spend without parents - alone or with friends - leave a lasting impression. Later trips can be great, new countries, new impressions, all wonderful. But they rarely achieve the emotional impact of the first independent departure. Neuropsychologically, this is because the brain stores "firsts" particularly deeply; later experiences are filtered more strongly, compared more strongly with familiar patterns.

A spectacle that feels familiar

And that's exactly how "Avatar: The Way of Water" felt to me.

Of course James Cameron has made an effort: After the jungle cosmos of the first part, this time he whisked the audience away to the underwater world of Pandora. There are huge, whale-like Tulkun, the elegant Ilu, which serve as mounts, and the fast Skimwings.

Everything is perfectly realized and visually unique.

But that's just it: For me, it felt like a tenth trip to Mexico. Repetition with variation. Still a vacation - but without that all-encompassing wow moment.

A new departure with "Fire and Ash"

Now the third part, "Avatar: Fire and Ash", is coming to the cinemas. Of course I'm going to see it, in 3D of course.

Because let's be honest: who doesn't like going on vacation - even if you already know the destination?

More videos from the department