French actress Nadia Farès has died after a swimming accident. IMAGO/Starface

French film star Nadia Farès has died at the age of 57. The actress was considered an experienced swimmer. After a swimming accident, doctors fought for her life.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you French actress Nadia Farès, known from "The Crimson Rivers", has died at the age of 57.

She was admitted to a Paris hospital after a swimming accident where she succumbed to her injuries. She suddenly got into difficulties during swimming training and sank silently.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. It is not yet clear whether a medical incident was the cause. Show more

The French acting world is mourning the loss of Nadia Farès. The film star, known from the crime thriller "The Crimson Rivers" (2000) alongside Jean Reno and Vincent Cassel, has died at the age of 57.

Nadia Farès was considered an experienced swimmer and was regularly in the water. The actress was 57 years old. She died in the La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris after being rescued unconscious from the pool of a private club on April 12.

She suddenly became distressed while training with a swimming board and fins. Eyewitnesses report that she stopped swimming abruptly and sank silently. It was only after three to four minutes that other swimmers pulled her out of the water. In hospital, doctors fought for her life for another five days - without success.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating

The actress died on April 17 at the age of 57. Her death was confirmed by her daughters Cylia and Shana Chasman, as reported by BFMTV. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Nadia Farès last Friday. France has lost a great artist - for us it is above all the loss of our mother," they wrote in a statement.

The French public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances. According to the French newspaper "Le Figaro", surveillance videos from the sports complex are also being analyzed. It is not yet clear whether a medical incident played a role.