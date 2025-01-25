Prince George (left to right), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Color ceremony in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny is not allowed to use a certain word to show respect for the royal children. The upbringing of the young royals follows strict guidelines.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been looking after William and Kate's children according to strict parenting guidelines since 2014.

The upbringing emphasizes discipline, a structured daily routine and lots of time outdoors.

Maria promotes language development and the children learn Spanish at an early age. Show more

Kate Middleton and Prince William are known for taking great care of their three children. Nevertheless, they continue the tradition of employing a nanny. Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been working for the family for almost a decade, was trained at the prestigious Norland College. This college is known for its first-class training of childcare professionals and has trained over 10,000 nannies for prominent families since it was founded in 1892.

One of the strict guidelines Maria has to follow is to avoid using the word "kid" in the presence of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This word is considered disrespectful to the children. Louise Heren, author of the book "Nanny in a Book", explains to The Sun that this is a sign of respect for the children as individuals.

Maria began working with the royal family in 2014, when Prince George was still an infant. Her training at Norland College includes not only theoretical knowledge, but also practical skills that she applies to the upbringing of the young royals.

The Norland nannies' uniform, which costs around 1000 pounds - about 1130 francs - is another feature of their professional training.

No tantrums, especially not in public

Despite their prominent position, the children lead a relatively normal life. Louise Heren reports that the daily routine of the young royals is similar to that of an average British schoolchild. They get up, have breakfast, go to school and wear their school uniform. Education is "no nonsense", which means that there is no room for tantrums, especially not in public.

An important part of education is outdoor play. Norland Nannies place great emphasis on plenty of fresh air and activities such as cycling, playing with dogs and gardening. Even in bad weather, the children are encouraged to play outside as long as they are dressed appropriately.

In addition to physical education, Maria also focuses on the children's language development. She teaches them Spanish, and Prince George was already able to count to ten in Spanish at the age of three.

Princess Charlotte already spoke two languages at the age of two. This multilingualism is not uncommon in the royal family, as the late Queen Elizabeth II also spoke several languages.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More from the Entertainment section