Game, set, match: Princess Charlotte at the Wimbledon tennis tournament with her mother Princess Kate in July 2024. Image: IMAGO/Photo News Official first photo: Baby Charlotte at her birth on May 2, 2015 at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Image: KEYSTONE Princess Kate and Prince William bring baby Charlotte home on May 2. Image: KEYSTONE Close-up of the little princess leaving the hospital with her parents. Image: KEYSTONE Sibling love: Prince George is looking forward to baby Charlotte. The picture was published on June 6, 2015. Image: KEYSTONE Say cheese: The assembled British royal family in 2015 with baby Charlotte. Image: KEYSTONE On July 5, the little royal will be baptized at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Image: KEYSTONE Official palace photo: Princess Kate published this photo of her daughter on November 29, 2015. Image: KEYSTONE Gang of three: On April 27, 2018, it was announced that Princess Charlotte's brother would be called Louis. He was born on April 23, 2018. Image: KEYSTONE Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie's wedding near London in October 2018. Image: KEYSTONE Flower arrangements: Princess Charlotte at Eugenie's wedding. Image: KEYSTONE

On Princess Charlotte's tenth birthday, her former nanny gives an insight into the life of Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter. The everyday family life of the British royals is "wonderfully normal".

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales, third in line to the British throne, celebrates her tenth birthday.

Less than 10 years old - and the Little Princess already has admirers in her circle, according to her former nanny, writes "brisant.de". The reason? Princess Charlotte has a strong character.

Princess Charlotte is often described as self-confident and cool. She always has her brothers in her sights and sees her mother Kate as a role model.

Prince William and Princess Kate attach great importance to the upbringing of their children and receive support from Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. When royal duties call, a nanny is on hand at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. However, the royal family has no domestic staff. Caroline Redgrave, who worked as a nanny for the family for five years, describes the children's everyday life as "wonderfully normal".

Redgrave particularly remembers the evening ritual: a warm bath, a story and no screen time. "It was always the same, no matter what had happened during the day," she says. "There were cuddles, books and sometimes a giggle. It was warm and loving."

Charlotte is often compared to her mother and is already showing a keen interest in fashion. The so-called "Charlotte effect" means that her clothes sell out quickly. According to US Weekly, she could make billions for the British economy in her lifetime.

Charlotte's skincare is simple and natural, with no fragrances. Caroline Redgrave reports that Charlotte enjoys reading and sports. Her favorite sports are rugby, tennis, gymnastics, ballet, archery and football.

Princess Charlotte loves Taylor Swift and books

Since her first public appearance, Charlotte has enchanted the public. She has grown from a baby into a confident girl who loves Taylor Swift, sports and books. She is known to have her younger siblings under control during public appearances.

To mark her birthday, US Weekly spoke to royal expert Amanda Matta, who predicts a bright future for Charlotte. At the Wimbledon final last year, she already showed her aplomb in the spotlight.

Birthday party at Kensington Palace

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce also praised Charlotte after meeting her at a concert. He described her as a "superstar" and praised Prince William's parenting methods.

Princess Charlotte is a good student and shows an interest in languages, especially Spanish. School is a high priority for the Wales family and all three children attend Lambrook School in Ascot. Kate is known for attending school events and socializing with other parents.

A celebration is planned for Charlotte's tenth birthday at Kensington Palace, although the palace has not yet commented on this.

