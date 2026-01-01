"Tatort" check: Natascha Kampusch and co. - these are the most famous long-term prisoners Amanda (Emilie Neumeister, right) spent years in captivity. What does her mother (Nina Kunzendorf) have to do with it? Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghans, When Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel, left) and Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) take a closer look at a high-rise building, the janitor (Nina Kunzendorf) also unlocks the basement rooms for them. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) is picked up at the train station covered in blood after threatening passers-by. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan In "Tatort: Nachtschatten", Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach, left) and Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) scour houses and apartments in Dresden to check whether 16-year-old Amanda's story is true. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel), Philipp Laupheimer (Yassin Trabelsi, second from left) and Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) try to find out at the police station whether Amanda's story is true. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel, left) and Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) have a strange relationship - a mix of trust and mistrust. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) and Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) have a controversial discussion about the Amanda case at the police station. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) has problems finding her way in the outside world. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan "Tatort" check: Natascha Kampusch and co. - these are the most famous long-term prisoners Amanda (Emilie Neumeister, right) spent years in captivity. What does her mother (Nina Kunzendorf) have to do with it? Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghans, When Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel, left) and Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) take a closer look at a high-rise building, the janitor (Nina Kunzendorf) also unlocks the basement rooms for them. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) is picked up at the train station covered in blood after threatening passers-by. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan In "Tatort: Nachtschatten", Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach, left) and Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) scour houses and apartments in Dresden to check whether 16-year-old Amanda's story is true. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel), Philipp Laupheimer (Yassin Trabelsi, second from left) and Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) try to find out at the police station whether Amanda's story is true. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel, left) and Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) have a strange relationship - a mix of trust and mistrust. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) and Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) have a controversial discussion about the Amanda case at the police station. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) has problems finding her way in the outside world. Image: MDR/MadeFor/Steffen Junghan

Was the story of the 16-year-old who claimed in the Dresden "Tatort: Nachtschatten" that she had escaped from a cellar where her father had held her prisoner for her entire life true? Are there true cases of this kind?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A depressing "Tatort" debut in the new year: In the New Year's crime thriller, Dresden investigators Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) and Schnabel (Martin Brambach) took on a 16-year-old girl.

The teenager claimed that she had been locked in the cellar by her father for years - and that her sister was still there.

Unfortunately, living in captivity within one's own family also happens in reality. The best-known cases include Natascha Kampusch and Elisabeth Fritzl. Show more

When someone is held captive for years, one thinks of abductions such as that of the Austrian Natascha Kampusch.

She was imprisoned by her tormentor Wolfgang Priklopil for eight and a half years (1998 to 2006). During this time, she grew from a child to a young woman in isolation.

In "Tatort: Nachtschatten" from Dresden, a 16-year-old girl told investigators Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) and Schnabel (Martin Brambach) that she and her sister had been held captive in a cellar by their father for years - and that she was the only one who could have escaped.

Does the story of the thriller have a real background and are there other famous long-term prisoners besides Natascha Kampusch?

What was it about?

Amanda (Emilie Neumeister) wandered around Dresden's Neustadt district like an alien. When she tried to attack passers-by with a scalpel, she was overpowered and taken into police custody.

There she told investigators Peter Schnabel (Martin Brambach) and Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) an unbelievable story: Her father, Amanda said, had already been holding her sister and her captive in a cellar for their entire lives.

Only their mother is allowed to bring the girls food from time to time. They only received attention if they were good. While most investigators and doctors thought Amanda's story was a fantasy, Leonie Winkler believed the teenager. She tried to find the ominous cellar.

What was it really about?

What makes someone steal another person's freedom and hold them captive? Kidnappers who do not speculate on a ransom are usually interested in dominating and controlling the other person.

Tatort" depicts the case of a mother who has had traumatic experiences of loss and wants to protect her child from the outside world - and therefore decides to keep it captive.

"Tatort" director Saralisa Volm says: "Most of us act out of good intentions, want to do the right thing, follow an inner compass. If this is misguided, we quickly end up in disaster. And what feeling can misguide us better than love?"

Actress Nina Kunzendorf - herself a former "Tatort" detective in Frankfurt - also says that she played "a loving mother" in the role.

Who are known long-term prisoners?

Abductions by strangers such as Natascha Kampusch (8.5 years) or Jaycee Lee Dugard (abducted in 1991 as an eleven-year-old by Philip and Nancy Garrido until 2009) in California are very rare.

The Cleveland cases (2002 to 2013) are also well-known: Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were held in a house in Cleveland for nine to eleven years by Ariel Castro and sexually abused.

Colleen Stan was also held in a box, tortured and abused from 1977 to 1984. She became known as "The Girl in the Box". In addition to abductions by strangers, there are also cases of long-term deprivation of liberty by relatives - as in this "crime scene".

The best-known case in German-speaking countries is probably that of Elisabeth Fritzl: she was locked in the cellar of the family home by her father Josef Fritzl, sexually abused and gave birth to seven children there. She managed to escape in 2008 when a child fell ill and needed medical help.

What's next for the Dresden "Tatort"?

The next Dresden case was filmed in the fall of 2025 and is entitled "Das, was du zurücklässt". The episode, which stars Ronald Zehrfeld, Katharina Schüttler and Clemens Schick, also introduces a new investigator: Lilja van der Zwaag (30, "Die Nibelungen - Kampf der Königreiche") plays trainee detective Milla Brandis.

The story: a woman is run over by a cab at night: Annika Reihmann (Schüttler), wife, mother and teacher. The cab driver is found beaten to death shortly afterwards.

When his dashcam is analyzed, it becomes clear that Annika was pushed in front of his cab. The film (screenplay: Thomas Sieben and Viola M. J. Schmidt, director: Alex Eslam) is due to be broadcast in 2026.

More videos from the department