Natascha Ochsenknecht is planning another cosmetic procedure. (archive picture) Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

Natascha Ochsenknecht has planned a new beauty procedure. The former model tells "These Ochsenknechts".

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Natascha Ochsenknecht is planning another beauty procedure.

In a new episode of "Diese Ochsenknechts", the former model reveals that she wants to have a facelift.

She doesn't seem to be afraid of the possible consequences. Show more

Natascha Ochsenknecht became famous as a model. The 61-year-old has now undergone several cosmetic operations. And as she has now revealed in a new episode of "Die Ochsenknechts", she is already setting her sights on the next part of her body. She says: "For me, ageing gracefully also means giving up!"

In the docu-soap, the fifth season of which can currently be seen on Sky and WOW, Natascha Ochsenknecht looks back wistfully on her past as a model. Back then, she had "top measurements" and didn't have to worry, she says. In the meantime, however, she sees a need for further optimization.

Facial surgery planned

She has spoken to her plastic surgeon about a planned facelift operation. "The neck has to go!" However, a face operation like this can be quite a challenge: a two-week head bandage, meals of porridge and even a ban on speaking are recommended. "It's great for the family if I don't open my mouth," Natascha Ochsenknecht doesn't seem to be particularly afraid of this.

In any case, such interventions are nothing new for the ex-wife of Uwe Ochsenknecht and mother of Wilson Gonzalez, Jimi Blue and Cheyenne Savannah. The former jungle camp and "Promi Big Brother" participant has already shared before and after photos of her beauty operations on her Instagram account.