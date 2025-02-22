Nemo's sister posted pictures from Sicily on Instagram, in which she can be seen in light, airy clothing and with a bulging belly. They are accompanied by emojis of a sprouting plant and a butterfly.
Ella Mettler was born in 2002 and got married in Italy in June 2024. At her wedding, she, her husband Lars and part of the wedding party jumped into a pool together with their wedding dresses.
Mettler is a photographer and lives in Zurich, according to her website, but also commutes between New York and Los Angeles. Ella and Nemo are said to have had a close sibling relationship and a creative childhood.