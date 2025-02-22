Nemo's family (pictured) is expecting a baby. Sister Ella is pregnant. (archive picture) Keystone/PETER SCHNEIDER

There is good news from the family of music star Nemo: Sister Ella is pregnant. The photographer announced this wordlessly but with pictures on the Instagram picture service on Saturday.

Gabriela Beck

Nemo's sister posted pictures from Sicily on Instagram, in which she can be seen in light, airy clothing and with a bulging belly. They are accompanied by emojis of a sprouting plant and a butterfly.

Ella Mettler was born in 2002 and got married in Italy in June 2024. At her wedding, she, her husband Lars and part of the wedding party jumped into a pool together with their wedding dresses.

Mettler is a photographer and lives in Zurich, according to her website, but also commutes between New York and Los Angeles. Ella and Nemo are said to have had a close sibling relationship and a creative childhood.