Here Nemo was still cheering with the ESC trophy - now Nemo no longer wants it. Antti Aimo-Koivisto/STT-Lehtikuva/dpa

Nemo wants to send the ESC trophy back to the organizer - in protest against Israel's continued participation. Several countries are boycotting the competition this year for the same reason.

Noemi Hüsser

Nemo is sending the Eurovision Song Contest trophy back to the organizer, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Nemo announced this via Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The background to this is Israel's participation in the ESC.

Although Nemo is very grateful for the experience, Nemo no longer feels that the trophy belongs on Nemo's shelf. Eurovision stands for unity, inclusion and dignity, but Israel's participation "shows a clear conflict between these ideals and the EBU's decisions", Nemo writes in the statement.

Nemo therefore wants to send the trophy back. "If the values we celebrate on stage are not lived behind the scenes, even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning," says Nemo. "Until your words match your actions, the trophy is yours."

At the beginning of December, the Broadcasting Union decided to allow Israel to take part in the ESC 2026. Several countries have therefore canceled their participation. These include Iceland, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands. "When entire countries pull out, it should be clear that something is fundamentally wrong," Nemo also writes in the statement.

As the host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, Austria is looking forward to Israel's participation and shows little understanding for the boycott announcements. ORF director Roland Weissmann regretted the boycott. "I see the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna as an opportunity to put what unites us before what divides us," he said, emphasizing that it is not countries that take part in the ESC, but artists.

It is not yet clear what impact the boycott announcements will have on the competition.

The EBU has not yet commented on Nemo's announcement.

