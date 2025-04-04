Now the exceptional talent from Biel is suddenly back and causing a stir with an emotional reinterpretation. On Friday, Nemo released an exclusive "Spotify Single" - a cover of the song "Satellite", with which Lena Meyer-Landrut won the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany in 2010.
The newly recorded song was produced in Stockholm and, according to the Swedish music streaming service, is the first "Spotify Single" ever to be released by a Swiss act.
Symbolic step after separation
In a statement, the streaming giant writes: "With the reinterpretation of 'Satellite', Nemo is not only paying tribute to an iconic ESC moment, but also continuing to write the song's story in its own way. A new look at an ESC classic - contemporary, personal and unmistakably Nemo."
The artist had already announced "surprises for April" on Instagram - now it's clear what was meant.