ESC star Nemo is back. (symbolic image) Keystone

Nemo is back: the ESC star releases an exclusive "Spotify Single" with a new interpretation of Lena Meyer-Landrut's "Satellite".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nemo is the first Swiss artist to release a "Spotify Single".

The song is a cover of the ESC hit "Satellite" by Lena Meyer-Landrut.

The recording was made in Stockholm and marks Nemo's musical comeback. Show more

Where is Nemo? This question has often buzzed through the media in recent months. The ESC winner has been quiet for a long time.

Now the exceptional talent from Biel is suddenly back and causing a stir with an emotional reinterpretation. On Friday, Nemo released an exclusive "Spotify Single" - a cover of the song "Satellite", with which Lena Meyer-Landrut won the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany in 2010.

The newly recorded song was produced in Stockholm and, according to the Swedish music streaming service, is the first "Spotify Single" ever to be released by a Swiss act.

Symbolic step after separation

In a statement, the streaming giant writes: "With the reinterpretation of 'Satellite', Nemo is not only paying tribute to an iconic ESC moment, but also continuing to write the song's story in its own way. A new look at an ESC classic - contemporary, personal and unmistakably Nemo."

The artist had already announced "surprises for April" on Instagram - now it's clear what was meant.

For Nemo, the song is not just a musical homage, but also a symbolic step after parting ways with his management and moving to England.

Click here for the single.