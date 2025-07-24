Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's biggest Netflix success was their documentary series "Harry & Meghan" from 2022. Keystone

The streaming service Netflix is not renewing the 100 million dollar contract with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. The couple's previous productions have fallen short of expectations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an insider, Netflix is not renewing the 100-million-dollar contract with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan because their productions have not been as successful as expected.

The series "With Love, Meghan" and "Polo" fell well short of expectations.

The couple's biggest Netflix success to date remains the documentary "Harry & Meghan" from 2022.

Despite the contract expiring, a second season of "With Love, Meghan" will be released in the fall. Show more

Netflix has decided not to renew its contract with Prince Harry (40) and Duchess Meghan (43). The couple's productions had not brought the success they had hoped for. This is reported in the British newspaper "The Sun".

The series "With Love, Meghan" has not been able to convince TV viewers and has only achieved 5.3 million views since its launch at the beginning of March. This put it in 383rd place in the Netflix half-year charts.

Prince Harry's documentary series "Polo" also performed disappointingly. The series, which deals with the sport of polo and was released in December 2024, only achieved 500,000 views and came in at number 3436 in the rankings.

Second season of "With Love, Meghan" coming in the fall

"Harry & Meghan", the documentary series from 2022, remains the couple's biggest success on Netflix. An insider told The Sun that Netflix knew from the start that the first documentary would be the highlight of their collaboration.

However, expectations for subsequent projects had not been met.

The contract, which expires in September, will therefore not be extended. The decision was made by mutual agreement, the insider told The Sun. The 100 million dollar deal was set to run for five years in 2020.

The second season of "With Love, Meghan", which has already been produced, will be released on Netflix in the fall.

