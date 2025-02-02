The US series "Our Little Farm" ran from 1974 to 1983 and told the story of the Ingalls family. Image: Universal

In the 70s and 80s, "Our Little Farm" was one of the big long-running hits on TV. Now Netflix is bringing back the story of the Ingalls family - in the form of a new edition.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Our Little Farm" (original title: "Little House on the Prairie") was a blockbuster in more than a hundred countries.

Despite serious themes such as racism and alcohol abuse, the TV series, which ran from 1974 to 1983, conjured up an ideal world.

Whether Netflix will create a similarly harmonious remake remains to be seen. One thing is certain: The streaming service is relying on an experienced production manager. Show more

Before streaming services conquered the market and private broadcasters emerged, "Our Little Farm" (original title: "Little House on the Prairie", from 1982 "Little House: A New Beginning") was an integral part of the TV program.

The US series ran from 1974 to 1983 and ran for 204 episodes. In Germany, it was first broadcast on ARD in 1976.

The focus was on the Ingalls family: father Charles, mother Caroline and daughters Laura, Mary and Carrie. The series showed the everyday life of a 19th century settler family in Walnut Grove, Minnesota.

Despite serious themes such as racism and alcohol abuse, "Our Little Farm" conjured up an ideal world. For decades, the series delighted generations of viewers and continued to be shown on German television until the late 1990s.

New version - new direction?

Whether Netflix will create a similarly harmonious new edition remains to be seen. One thing is certain: The streaming service is relying on an experienced production manager. Rebecca Sonnenshine, known for her work on "The Boys" and "Vampire Diaries", is taking over the reins.

Sonnenshine has a special connection to the children's book series on which the series was based: "When I was five years old, I fell deeply in love with these books," she says.

"They inspired me to become a writer and filmmaker, and I'm honored and excited to adapt these stories for a new global audience with Netflix."

Netflix's official announcement suggests that the remake could be darker and more dramatic. "Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival story and part origin story of the American West," is how the streaming service describes the concept. The series is intended to take a multi-layered look at the challenges of the time.

Involvement of a well-known name

One important name from the past will remain involved in the production: Trip Friendly, son of Ed Friendly, the producer of the original series. A wish has come true for him:

"I've long dreamed of following in my father's footsteps and adapting the classic American stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder for a contemporary audience."

Whether the new "Our Little Farm" version will match the charm of the original remains to be seen. What is certain is that Netflix will bring a breath of fresh air to the story.

More videos from the department