Emil Giger, the Swiss "special attaché" for special affairs, employed by the FBI. Netflix (Screenshot)

Netflix has given Switzerland its own top agent. An alleged special attaché appears in "The Night Agent", whose existence is promptly denied by the FDFA.

Jenny Keller

The Netflix hit series "The Night Agent" is back - this time with a special tribute to Switzerland. Because the second season has invented a Swiss diplomat who doesn't even exist. And as if that's not enough, a Swedish actor plays him. Ouch.

But let's start from the beginning: the Netflix series "The Night Agent", in which the charismatic FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso (30), protects the USA from danger, is one of the streaming service's most successful productions. The female lead is played by Luciane Buchanan (31), who embodies the cunning Rose.

Peter and Rose in a dramatic scene in "The Night Agent". Netflix (Screenshot)

The first season is still the seventh most-watched series in Netflix history. The second season, which has been running on the streaming service since January 23, has also shot to the top of the Netflix charts again.

But then: in episode four, FBI superhero Peter Sutherland has to infiltrate a party at the Iranian embassy in New York. Sutherland's companion? A certain Emil Giger, supposedly a "special attaché of the Swiss embassy".

Agent with special status - only fictitious, unfortunately

According to the series, Giger is a "career politician". Even more bizarre: He was punished by the FBI for this undercover mission - as reparation for unspecified misconduct. Sounds like Hollywood fiction? It is.

Because an inquiry by Watson to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) brought clarity. A spokesperson for the FDFA explained: "We have military attachés, but no Swiss attaché for special affairs attached to the FDFA. This profession does not exist."

A fictitious top agent then. The fake Swiss even speaks High German in the series - and not even badly. If that's not diplomatic progress. An Iranian diplomat and the Swiss agent talk about Rose, who is now called Bettina. So that she can't follow the conversation, the two switch from English to German in the original - and from German to French in the dubbed version.

Swiss trauma: another Swede

The real drama for the Swiss identity is yet another one. The actor playing the Swiss is no Giger, no Emil, but a Swede called John Hans Tester.

And that is an old wound: People keep confusing Switzerland and Sweden - as if the Alps and Scandinavia were interchangeable. Are there no Swiss actors in Hollywood? Nonetheless, the series takes its diplomatic creativity to the extreme while remaining entertaining.