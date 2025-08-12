Harry and Meghan have signed a new contract with Netflix. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Harry and Meghan are not new faces at streaming provider Netflix. Now there is a new contract.

DPA dpa

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a new, but apparently less lucrative contract with US streaming provider Netflix.

The "creative partnership" between the couple's production company, Archewell Productions, and Netflix will be extended by several years, as both sides announced on Monday.

However, it is no longer an exclusive contract as before, but a so-called first-look contract Show more

Harry and Meghan have extended their collaboration with streaming provider Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year first-look contract, their production company Archewell Productions announced. The announcement was published on the Netflix website.

With such a contract, the streaming provider secures the first rights to projects by Prince Harry (40) and his wife Meghan (44), including the production of films and TV shows.

However, the deal is less lucrative for the royals than their previous agreement with the streaming giant, the New York Times quoted a person familiar with the contract as saying.

"First look" deal

Under a deal signed in 2020, Netflix paid the couple for exclusive rights to Archewell content. According to the report, the new agreement is a so-called "first-look" deal, which means that Netflix is offered new film or television projects first and can say yes or no first. This gives Harry and Meghan more options, but means less investment from Netflix - a sign that the high-profile 2020 deal may not have lived up to expectations, the New York Times continued.

The pair are "proud to extend our partnership with Netflix," Meghan said, according to the statement. "Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with viewers around the world," said Bela Bajaria, the Netflix manager responsible for content, explaining the move.

The "As Ever" brand, under which Meghan sells jam and other luxury foods such as wine, will also be part of the collaboration.

Christmas special of cooking show planned

Following their retirement from the royal family five years ago, Meghan and Harry had already signed a contract with Netflix and brought several projects to the screen. According to reports, the second season of Meghan's cooking and baking show "With Love, Meghan" is due to be released this month. There will also be a Christmas special in December. The reviews for the first season were rather subdued in the UK.

Archewell Productions is also currently producing a documentary about orphans in Uganda, which is due to be released on Netflix later this year. Other projects in various genres are in "active development".

Meghan and Harry - the younger son of King Charles III (76) - broke away from their royal duties five years ago. They live with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) in the USA. The relationship with the royals is still considered to be shattered after various accusations.