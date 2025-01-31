The murder case of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito made headlines around the world. Archive image: The Moab Police Department/AP/dpa

Netflix traces the Gabby Petito case with private messages, diary entries and moving interviews. The true-crime documentary promises new insights - available to watch from February 17.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the documentary "American Murder: Gabby Petito", Netflix sheds light on the sensational murder case of the YouTuber by her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The film contains previously unpublished material, including chat histories and diary entries, as well as statements from relatives and friends.

The documentary will be available on Netflix from February 17.

The whole of America was watching this case in the summer of 2021: YouTuber Gabby Petito was strangled to death by her fiancé Brian Laundrie during a road trip.

What began as a couple's vacation with widespread social media coverage ended in a bloody deed.

The investigation and its findings then took place before the eyes of the world. Among other things, a bodycam video showed Petito seriously injured in the face as a result of an argument with her fiancé.

"American Murder: Gabby Petito": To be seen from February 17

Netflix is now reopening the case in the documentary "American Murder: Gabby Petito".

In addition to the family of the deceased, friends also remember Gabby Petito. According to the streamer, the film also contains previously unpublished footage and provides insights into chat histories and diary entries.

The film can be seen from February 17.

