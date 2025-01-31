The whole of America was watching this case in the summer of 2021: YouTuber Gabby Petito was strangled to death by her fiancé Brian Laundrie during a road trip.
What began as a couple's vacation with widespread social media coverage ended in a bloody deed.
The investigation and its findings then took place before the eyes of the world. Among other things, a bodycam video showed Petito seriously injured in the face as a result of an argument with her fiancé.
"American Murder: Gabby Petito": To be seen from February 17
Netflix is now reopening the case in the documentary "American Murder: Gabby Petito".
In addition to the family of the deceased, friends also remember Gabby Petito. According to the streamer, the film also contains previously unpublished footage and provides insights into chat histories and diary entries.