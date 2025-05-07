Netflix star Millena Brandão has died. Now her parents are suing the hospital.

Eleven-year-old actress Millena Brandão died after a long ordeal. The Brazilian judiciary is now investigating possible negligence on the part of the hospital and doctors.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eleven-year-old Netflix actress Millena Brandão died after an illness initially diagnosed as dengue fever, which rapidly worsened.

Her parents are suing the hospital for possible negligence, as a mysterious mass was discovered in her brain, the cause of which has never been clarified.

Brazilian police are now investigating the exact circumstances of her death after the child suffered several heart attacks and fell into a coma. Show more

The tragic death of Netflix star Millena Brandão ("Sintonia") has triggered a wave of grief in her home country of Brazil.

Police authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of her death after the young star's parents took legal action against the hospital and medical staff.

It all began on April 24, when Millena suddenly suffered from severe headaches and leg pains. She felt drowsy, lost her appetite and fainted several times. Her parents took her to the emergency room, where the doctors diagnosed dengue fever and sent her home.

But Millena's condition deteriorated rapidly. She suffered from unbearable headaches and could no longer walk. Her parents took her back to the Grajaú Hospital in São Paulo. There she suffered 13 heart attacks within a few days and fell into a deep coma.

Millena Brandão's death is the subject of speculation. The police are investigating.

During the examinations, the doctors discovered an "unknown mass in the brain". On May 2, the parents had to make the difficult decision to switch off life support after being informed of their daughter's brain death.

Brandão's death is a mystery

Thys Brandão, Millena's mother, expressed her despair to the news portal "G1": "Her death remains a mystery. The doctors never told us what she really had and what she died of." She reported that Millena suffered her first cardiac arrest on April 29, after which her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Doctors had discovered a five-centimeter mass in the girl's brain, but were unable to determine whether it was a tumor, cyst, edema or clot.

Last Saturday, Thys and Luiz Brandão filed a complaint to demand an investigation into possible negligence in the treatment of their daughter. Millena was not only known for her acting career, but was also active on social media, where she had almost 200,000 followers on Instagram.

