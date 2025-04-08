Actor Manuel Masalva has life-threatening health problems after a trip. Image: Getty Images/Hector Vivas

The Netflix series "Narcos: Mexico" made Manuel Masalva a star. Now the Mexican actor is fearing for his life: Following a serious bacterial infection, the 43-year-old is in an induced coma

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Manuel Masalva, known from "Narcos: Mexico", is in an induced coma following a serious bacterial infection.

The infection spread during a trip to Asia and reached his lungs in Dubai, leading to emergency surgery.

Family and friends are raising funds for his treatment via crowdfunding; his condition is critical but stable. Show more

The Mexican actor Manuel Masalva is in an induced coma. This is reported by "Bild".

The 43-year-old series star was on a trip to Asia when he began to feel less severe pain, which worsened daily.

At the time, the actor had been in Dubai for two days, having previously been in the Philippines. He is now in intensive care in Dubai: doctors discovered aggressive bacteria and decided to perform emergency surgery.

Manuel Masalva (right) in "Narcos: Mexico" 2018. imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

When the infection also reached the Mexican's lungs the following day, Masalva was placed in an induced coma.

It was only later that doctors were able to identify the type of bacteria that had caused the severe infection. Masalva's condition is critical but stable.

Brother of the seriously ill Netflix star asks fans for help

Meanwhile, actor Mario Morán, who is friends with Masalva, has already shared a link to the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise money for the costs of treatment. "My brother is fighting for his life far from home. I would like to ask for your help at this difficult time," he wrote to his followers.

Masalva's manager was hopeful: "His family and I are convinced that he will make it and wake up," he said. After all, Masalva is "a strong young man".

Manuel Masalva rose to fame with the Netflix series "Narcos: Mexico", in which he plays the notorious Mexican drug lord Ramón Arellano Félix. The "Narcos" series is particularly popular in South America, but has generated hype all over the world.

More videos from the department