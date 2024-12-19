In 2023, 22-year-old Rikkie Kolle from Amsterdam (with sash) was the first trans woman to win the title of "Miss Netherlands". (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ana Fernandez

The organizers of the Miss Netherlands competition no longer consider the beauty ideals of the contest to be in keeping with the times. That is why the pageants are being abolished. But there is a new project.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The beauty pageants in the Netherlands are being abolished after 35 years because, in the opinion of the organizers, they have fallen out of time.

Instead of the pageant, there is now the online platform "Niet Meer Van Deze Tijd" (No More of This Time), which is all about mental health, social media, diversity and self-expression. Show more

"After years of glamor, talent and inspiration, Miss Netherlands is saying goodbye to the title that many have taken to their hearts," they said.

In place of the Miss competition, there is now the online platform "Niet Meer Van Deze Tijd " ( No More of This Time), which focuses on mental health, social media, diversity and self-expression. Instead of crowns, the platform is supposed to feature stories that touch people and dreams that come to life instead of clothes. "Here we inspire young people to be themselves in a world that is changing."

The idea to say goodbye to the pageants came about during a discussion about why some ideas - such as adhering to certain ideals of beauty and social expectations - are still so widespread, the organizers explained. They realized that although more and more young people are rebelling against these norms, there are few platforms that really inspire them to think ahead and find their own way.

The last "Miss Nederland": Amber Rustenberg. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/BSR Agency

Amber Rustenberg, who was crowned in June, is the last "Miss Nederland". Last year, 22-year-old Rikkie Kolle from Amsterdam was the first trans woman to win the title in the Netherlands.