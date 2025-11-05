A firewall alone does not keep Internet dangers at bay, but prevention and education do. Guides help parents to provide the right support. Picture: Pexels, Julia M Cameron

Online dangers are a challenge for young people and parents alike. At the online parents' evening on November 18, Swisscom experts will provide tips - and clarify unanswered questions.

the next one will take place on Tuesday, November 18 at 8 pm

The Internet is full of discoveries, but - especially for young people - it harbors risks such as online fraud, harmful content and hacking. Many parents also struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of technological development or underestimate the risks.

In order to recognize dangers in time or to react quickly after a wrong click, the right guide is needed.

If you are looking for answers to questions such as "What should I do if I have been hacked?" or "How do I protect my children from harmful content?", guidebooks or Swisscom's online parents' evening provide important tips.

On Tuesday, November 18 at 8 p.m., Claudia Lässer (presenter and mother) will discuss "Fakes, scams & nasty tricks" with experts Michael In Albon (Swisscom youth media protection officer and father), Dieter Studer (psychologist and founder of edukado.ch) andManu Burkart(comedian, former primary school teacher and father) and show how parents can make themselves and their children fit for the digital world.

Media literacy: support instead of prohibition

Parents and children should take precautions to protect children's privacy online: Creating secure passwords together, exploring the password manager or two-factor authentication programs - it's fun and educational for dealing with digital media.

Young people who are using their own smartphone for the first time are usually particularly curious - and sometimes a little hasty. Anyone using apps should only download them from official stores, keep accounts private and switch off location sharing.

To be on the safe side, parents can install content filters and usage restriction settings on their children's devices.

Phishing and internet fraud can largely be recognized by typical warning signs. Parents and children can practise together not to click on links, to check senders and not to share sensitive data.

Parents who explain the dangers of fake competitions, unexpected friend requests or cyberbullying create trust and promote their child's media skills - and their own!

One wrong click - what now?

Unfortunately, anyone can fall victim to internet fraud. In this case, it is important to keep calm and act quickly: Check accounts, change passwords, uninstall suspicious apps and save evidence.

In the event of fraud, harassment or criminal acts, parents should contact the right authorities immediately.

Learning from mistakes keeps you safe for the future: parents should not punish their children after a wrong click, but discuss mistakes together and adapt rules for media use. With open communication and a firm response plan, surfing the internet remains an exciting and safe adventure.