According to a new book, Prince William is not as friendly as he pretends to be in public. Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/dpa

Is William really who he says he is? A new book paints a surprisingly complex picture of the prince. In addition to his friendly nature, it also addresses tensions and outbursts of anger within the family.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William is different in a new book than he appears in public. Is his friendliness just an act?

According to an insider, William is said to get loud and shout at his father in heated situations. There are reports of several heated arguments within the royal family.

Author Christopher Andersen sees parallels with Charles' temperament and describes tantrums in his case too. Show more

A new book is causing a stir around Prince William. Author Christopher Andersen paints an unusual picture of the heir to the British throne, as Page Six magazine reports. Although the book is actually dedicated to his wife, William is also very much in the spotlight - and appears much more complex than before.

According to the book, William is often friendly and respectful in everyday life, especially when dealing with employees and strangers. In family conflicts, however, he is said to have a different side. Andersen describes that the 43-year-old is prone to fits of rage in such situations. Although he remains calm towards his wife and children, tensions apparently arise time and again in his relationship with his father, King Charles III.

Does William shout at the king?

A former employee close to the palace describes specific incidents. "When he gets frustrated, he actually starts shouting at the king," he is quoted as saying. The insider reports several loud arguments that he claims to have witnessed himself. These statements provide a rare insight into the private interaction within the royal family.

William's demeanor is particularly striking. According to the former employee, he has a "powerful, booming voice" that is significantly louder than that of his father. There were apparently also conflicts within the family: in his biography "Spare", his brother describes a heated argument about his wife.

"A temperament like Vesuvius"

The author does not see this as isolated behavior, but draws parallels to King Charles. According to Andersen, he himself had "a temper like Vesuvius". In an earlier book, he describes how Charles even "tore a sink off the wall" out of frustration after a cufflink fell down the drain.

This temperament had already become publicly visible. After the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, Charles made headlines when he became angry about a leaking ballpoint pen. The palace has not yet commented on the new allegations surrounding Prince William.