Entertainer Michelle Hunziker enjoyed a few relaxing days with her family and boyfriend in the Dolomites. Instagram/Michelle Hunziker

Michelle Hunziker and her partner Nino Tronchetti Provera enjoy romantic days in the Dolomites. The entrepreneur surprises Hunziker with a special gift.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker spends a few romantic vacation days with her family and her new partner Nino Tronchetti Provera in the Dolomites.

The entrepreneur arrives by helicopter and surprises her with a heartfelt gift.

The couple enjoy their stay in an exclusive hotel, having previously traveled together on a Mediterranean yacht. Show more

Michelle Hunziker spends a relaxing vacation with her family in the Dolomites. But the peace and quiet is suddenly interrupted by a helicopter. On board? Hunziker's new partner, the wealthy entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera.

Tronchetti Provera, who is known as the heir to the tire manufacturer Pirelli and an investment entrepreneur, is not coming empty-handed. He brings a gift from a boutique in a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast. It contains a ceramic piece that had caught Michelle's eye during a previous vacation on the Mediterranean, but which she had not bought. This loving gesture is rewarded by Michelle with a warm hug and a kiss, reports "bild.de".

After arriving, the two make their way to the Hotel Fanes, Michelle's favorite retreat in the region. The hotel offers a lot of luxury. For example, panoramic pools, a spacious spa area and suites with private saunas. It is the ideal place for romantic days in the mountains, after the couple had previously been on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Love seems to be running smoothly for Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera. Since their first appearance together in Milan in June, the entrepreneur, who is considered reserved, has been seen more and more often at Michelle's side. Both share the experience of being parents to three daughters, which further strengthens their bond.

Michelle has shared some impressions of their vacation on social media, capturing the happy moments with Nino. Little is known about Nino's past, particularly his divorce, but he is seen as a model gentleman.

