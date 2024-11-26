The case of O. J. Simpson The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is still officially unsolved. O. J. Simpson maintained his innocence until his death. Image: Crime + Investigation Nicole Brown Simpson died two years after her divorce from football star O. J. Simpson. Image: Crime + Investigation The sisters of the murdered woman, from left: Tanya, Dominique and Denise Brown, speak out in the documentary "The Tragic Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson". Image: Crime + Investigation The case of O. J. Simpson The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is still officially unsolved. O. J. Simpson maintained his innocence until his death. Image: Crime + Investigation Nicole Brown Simpson died two years after her divorce from football star O. J. Simpson. Image: Crime + Investigation The sisters of the murdered woman, from left: Tanya, Dominique and Denise Brown, speak out in the documentary "The Tragic Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson". Image: Crime + Investigation

Until his death in April, football legend O. J. Simpson denied having murdered his wife Nicole and her friend. A new documentary series sheds light on Nicole's suffering and analyzes harrowing diary entries.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new documentary series examines Nicole Brown Simpson's diary entries, which contain detailed accounts of domestic violence by O. J. Simpson.

Despite his acquittal in the 1995 criminal trial and his death in 2024, many, including Nicole's family, continue to believe he was guilty of the 1994 double murder.

The series focuses on Nicole's suffering and aims to draw attention to the general problem of toxic relationships and domestic violence. Show more

Did O. J. Simpson murder his wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman on June 12, 1994? Many people are still convinced of this, including the families of the victims.

The former football star and occasional actor maintained his innocence until his death in April 2024. Simpson was acquitted in the first trial, which was accompanied by constant media coverage, and found guilty in a later civil trial.

However, there is little doubt that everyday life in the Simpson household was characterized by violence. This is also confirmed by Nicole Brown Simpson's diaries, which her sister Dominique found after her death. In them, Nicole documented various, increasingly brutal incidents of domestic violence.

The diaries and the personal memories of Nicole's family and friends now form the basis for the four-part documentary series "The Tragic Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson", which aims to draw attention to Nicole's fate in particular and that of numerous women in toxic relationships in general.

"It started relatively harmlessly"

"It started relatively harmlessly when he banged on her locked bedroom door," Dominique said in an interview on the occasion of the documentary series' release. "He then escalated to punching and kicking her." She and her two other sisters, Denise and Tanya, only realized the extent of the violence later, for example after the diaries were found. "I found the diary after her death in her kitchen in a box under drawings the children had made at school. It was a safe place that he couldn't find," she says.

When Denise found out about her sister's murder, she immediately realized who she thought was behind it. "He really did it," were her first words, the sister recalls in an interview with Hearst Networks.

Denise denies that O. J. Simpson's death brought the case to a kind of conclusion: "For me, it's not closed. Nicole is not here. She's never coming back."

More from the department