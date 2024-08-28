Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Keystone/

Shortly before the anniversary of the tragedy in Paris, a new documentary about Princess Diana has been announced. "Who Killed Diana?" will revisit the circumstances of her death on August 31, 1997.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new Diana documentary will be released in three parts under the title "Who killed Diana?" and will examine the accidental death of Princess Diana.

The documentary will feature rare and first-time interviews with key figures connected to the accident and Diana's death.

A release date has not yet been set. Show more

Almost 30 years after the death of Princess Diana, a new documentary on the accidental death is being released. The production company behind the idea of a fresh Diana documentary is Empress Films, which has already produced the Netflix series "Depp vs Heard".

The documentary about Princess Diana is to be made in three parts. "Who killed Diana?" wants to take a close look at what happened at the end of August 1997. As "Deadline" reports, "rare and first-time interviews" with key figures will be conducted and shown. All those who were connected to the accident and death of Diana.

The in-depth perspective aims to shed new light on a tragedy "that has preoccupied the public for decades".

Release date unknown

Emma Cooper, the documentary's producer, said: "We are taking a story that the world already knows, but revealing hidden details, truths. I'm fully committed to bringing a new perspective to this tragedy of a beloved and iconic woman, with new voices and new information."

It is not yet clear when the documentary will be released.

