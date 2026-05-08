Photo gallery HOTD season 3 In season three of "House of the Dragon", the dragons once again play a central role and ensure even more spectacular battles in Westeros. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Aemond Targaryen, played by Ewan Mitchell, in the third season of "House of the Dragon". Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are once again at the center of the brutal power struggle for the Iron Throne in season three. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dragons, fire and war on the high seas: the new episodes feature the biggest battles of the series to date. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The war leaves its mark - even on the ordinary fighters in Westeros. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Olivia Cooke returns as Alicent Hightower in season three. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The dragon battles are set to be even more spectacular and destructive than before. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo gallery HOTD season 3 In season three of "House of the Dragon", the dragons once again play a central role and ensure even more spectacular battles in Westeros. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Aemond Targaryen, played by Ewan Mitchell, in the third season of "House of the Dragon". Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are once again at the center of the brutal power struggle for the Iron Throne in season three. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dragons, fire and war on the high seas: the new episodes feature the biggest battles of the series to date. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The war leaves its mark - even on the ordinary fighters in Westeros. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Olivia Cooke returns as Alicent Hightower in season three. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The dragon battles are set to be even more spectacular and destructive than before. Image: © 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fans of "House of the Dragon" can rejoice: the third season of "House of the Dragon" starts on June 22 on Sky Show. The first images from the new episodes hint at new power struggles in House Targaryen.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you The award-winning series "House of the Dragon" is set around 200 years before the fantasy hit "Game of Thrones".

The first season achieved record ratings with more than ten million viewers. The second season went even further: up to 1.2 billion streaming minutes were measured per week.

The third season of "House of the Dragon" will be available from June on blue Premium and Sky Show - just like the first two. Show more

The HBO series "House of the Dragon" is based on George R. R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood" and is set around 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones". It centers on the bitter power struggle within House Targaryen - including intrigue, betrayal and dragons.

Fans of the original book already know that the so-called "dragon dance" is now reaching its most brutal phase. Several major battles and new dragon duels are on the horizon.

Although fans are currently waiting for the third season, it is already clear that there will be a fourth season. This will bring the story to a final conclusion.

What fans can expect in season 3

Instead of slowly increasing the pace and building everything up to a finale, the upcoming season will begin with a climax.

The first images give an impression of what fans can expect: big battles, political intrigue and new dragons. For many viewers, the spectacular battles in particular were somewhat neglected in season 2.

Many familiar faces are back in season three: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Ewan Mitchell are among those returning. New cast members include James Norton, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler.

The first episode of the third season of the fantasy series will be released on blue Premium and on Sky Show (included in the blue SuperMax subscription) on June 22, just one day after the US broadcast. New episodes of the eight-part season will follow weekly until the finale on August 10.

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