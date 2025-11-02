After almost 90 years of fruitless searching, hope has been rekindled in the mystery of Amelia Earhart: The pilot, who was the first woman to fly around the world in a powered flight, disappeared over the Pacific Ocean - now an expedition is starting, convinced to crack the mystery.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 1937, Amelia Earhart's trail disappears over the Pacific - to this day, nobody knows what happened to the American aviation pioneer.

The wrong radio frequency and a faulty antenna probably caused her to miss her target by just a few dozen kilometers.

Now the researchers want certainty - they are hoping for evidence that Amelia Earhart was stranded on Nikumaroro after an emergency landing.

The expedition to the South Seas is due to start on November 4, 2025. Show more

Almost 90 years after her disappearance, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart is once again making headlines: US President Donald Trump announced on September 26, 2025 that he would declassify all government documents relating to the legendary aviation pioneer.

Researchers hope to finally find radio transcripts, secret government documents and possible eyewitness accounts in the declassified files that could clarify where Earhart really disappeared - and whether she was possibly taken prisoner by Japan.

And it is not only in Washington, D.C. that the case is gaining momentum - recent clues and new finds in the South Pacific are fueling hopes of finally solving the mystery of Earhart's disappearance.

Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly across the Atlantic

Amelia Earhart was an icon of her time, a symbol of courage, independence and technical pioneering: she was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic in 1932.

In the 1930s, she was not only a celebrated pilot, but a worldwide celebrity - a female Charles Lindbergh. An idol of a generation that believed in the unlimited possibilities of modernity.

In the summer of 1937, Amelia Earhart wanted to achieve one last great goal: the first circumnavigation of the globe in a powered aircraft - as the first female pilot in history. A journey of 47,000 kilometers, with 30 stopovers, across continents and oceans.

But on the final leg, between Lae in Papua New Guinea, where Earhart made her last stopover, and tiny Howland Island - a barely visible atoll in the middle of the Pacific, halfway between Australia and Hawaii - she disappeared without a trace.

Earhart's last radio message was: "We must be on you now, but cannot see you."

Radio silence over the Pacific

It later transpired that technical errors and misunderstandings in radio communication may have played a decisive role.

According to US radio specialist Captain Almon A. Gray, Earhart had selected a radio frequency on which her radio direction finder could not provide a bearing. There was also an antenna problem - although she could not hear the Coast Guard, they received her clearly.

Tragically, Earhart probably missed Howland Island by only a few dozen kilometers.

The news of her disappearance shocked the world. The USA launched an unprecedented search operation - more than 60 ships and aircraft scoured the Pacific for weeks.

But neither the wreckage of the plane nor traces of her or her radio operator and navigator, Fred Noonan, are found. Amelia Earhart becomes a legend, her disappearance the greatest unsolved mystery in aviation history. What happened to her continues to puzzle historians, researchers and adventurers to this day.

Guessing about Earhart - a search for clues through the decades

Speculation began shortly after the disaster in July 1937. Some believe that the plane crashed in the open sea, others that it made an emergency landing on one of the remote atolls. Later, there were even rumors of the ship being captured in Japan.

From the 1980s onwards, the search increasingly shifted to the island of Nikumaroro, a South Sea atoll that now belongs to the island state of Kiribati.

The reason: several radio signals received in the days following Earhart's disappearance indicated that she and her navigator Fred Noonan may have been stranded there.

Colonial officials also reported finding human bones, women's shoes and pieces of metal on the island - evidence that researchers interpreted as possible traces of the aviation pioneer.

The organization TIGHAR (The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery) consolidated this evidence into a plausible hypothesis: Amelia Earhart made an emergency landing on Nikumaroro, was stranded there and ultimately died.

During expeditions between 1989 and 2019, TIGHAR discovered aluminum fragments, cosmetic bottles, tool parts and the remains of campfires - all circumstantial evidence, but no proof.

But even the famous oceanographer Robert Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic, finds no further traces of the plane in a large-scale deep-sea mission in 2019. But the fascination with the case remains unbroken.

New hope in the Earhart mystery

It was not until 2023 that the search got underway again: the US company Deep Sea Vision published a sonar image from a depth of around 4800 meters that could show the fuselage of Amelia Earhart's Lockheed Electra 10E.

The sonar image shows a similar shape to Amelia Earhart's plane. Deep Sea Vision / PR

Deep Sea Vision founder Tony Romeo financed the hundred-day expedition himself, deployed an autonomous underwater vehicle with state-of-the-art sonar technology - and made headlines around the world with the gold-colored image.

However, the authenticity of the image remains unconfirmed to this day: The team actually wanted to return in 2025 with an underwater camera to re-examine the object.

The Taraia expedition - new traces of Amelia Earhart

While the discovery of Deep Sea Vision is still awaiting confirmation, Purdue University in the USA, together with the American Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI) and the TIGHAR organization, is pursuing a second, scientifically documented trace: the so-called Taraia object in the lagoon of the South Sea atoll of Nikumaroro.

This satellite image shows the so-called Taraia object in the lagoon of Nikumaroro, which could be the remains of Earhart's plane. Image: archaeologychannel.org

If the suspicion is confirmed, it would be a scientific sensation: the satellite images could show the remains of Amelia Earhart's plane.

The mystery appears - and disappears again

The object came to the attention of researcher Michael Ashmore, who first spotted it on an Apple Maps satellite image in 2020. As a result, the Archaeological Legacy Institute, funded by private donors, procured 26 additional satellite images from 2009 to 2021 and three additional Google Earth images from 2022 to 2024.

In these images, the object first becomes visible on April 27, 2015 - shortly after the devastating tropical storm Pam, which hit the region in March 2015. Pam is said to have been one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the South Pacific. The storm surge uprooted trees on Nikumaroro and washed sediment into the lagoon.

The Taraia object, which had previously been hidden under sand, was presumably uncovered in the process. The structure was most clearly visible in 2015 and 2016; from 2020 it became blurred again and seems to have been covered by a thin layer of sediment since then.

First visual indications as early as 1938

In addition to the satellite images, researchers also identified the object in drone images from July 2017. Furthermore, aerial photographs taken by the New Zealand military in 1938 already showed a conspicuous shape under water at the same location. Particularly remarkable:

In a TIGHAR helicopter video from 2001, a bright solar reflection can be seen at exactly this position - apparently a reflection from a metallic object on the bottom of the lagoon.

Los Angeles, July 3, 1937: The front page of the Los Angeles Times reports the disappearance of Amelia Earhart. The sketch shows her last flight stage. IMAGO/GRANGER Historical Picture Archive

These observations support the theory that the Taraia object could indeed be the remains of Amelia Earhart's Lockheed Electra 10E.

The size and shape match the fuselage and tail of the aircraft, and the highly reflective material indicates a metallic surface.

The object is also located in a place where, according to oceanographers, currents and wind could have actually washed a drifting wreck from the Tatiman Passage into the lagoon.

2025: Expedition with a 90 percent chance of success

Now the researchers want certainty. On November 4, 2025, archaeologist Richard Pettigrew sets off for the remote island of Nikumaroro with a team of 14 experts. He is convinced that Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan were stranded there after an emergency landing - 400 miles from their actual destination, Howland Island.

Pettigrew speaks of a 90 percent chance of finally finding the wreckage of the legendary plane. "We have a lot of evidence - but we won't know until we get there and look at it," he told the Baltimore Sun.

The expedition is scheduled to last five days. Using the latest sensor and photographic technology, the researchers want to document the Taraia object and check whether it really is Earhart's Lockheed Electra 10E.

If the suspicions are confirmed, a second mission to recover the object will follow.

Despite numerous skeptics, Pettigrew sticks to his conviction:

The mystery surrounding Amelia Earhart, one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history, could be solved within the next few weeks.

