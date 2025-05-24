  1. Residential Customers
Rumors swirl around 007 New favorite of betting agencies - is this the new James Bond?

24.5.2025 - 18:50

British actor Theo James is known from the "Divergent" series and the HBO series "The White Lotus".
Picture: Keystone

The search for the next James Bond continues. British actor Theo James has emerged as the unexpected favorite with the betting agencies.

24.05.2025, 18:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Theo James is the current favorite of the British betting agencies for the next James Bond film.
  • The 40-year-old actor himself has expressed doubts as to whether he is the right man for the role.
  • Other stars such as Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also being discussed.
Ever since Daniel Craig (57) announced his departure with "James Bond 007 - No Time to Die", there has been speculation as to who will be his successor. The role of James Bond is one of the most coveted in the film business.

Now the British betting shops have a new favorite: Theo James.

The 40-year-old actor, known from the "Divergent" series and the HBO series "The White Lotus", tops the list of possible candidates with betting companies, as reported by the "Daily Mail".

James has already played roles in the past that have parallels to the iconic character of the secret agent. In the Netflix series "The Gentlemen", he showed a talent for charismatic and action-packed roles.

Theo James: "Everyone is interested in playing Bond"

Theo James himself was skeptical about the possibility of playing James Bond. In an interview with the Guardian in 2024, he said:

"Everyone is interested in playing Bond because it's an important part of British cultural identity, but it probably wouldn't be me. I think there are better people for the job."

In addition to James, other actors are also in the running for the coveted role. Henry Cavill (42) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (34) are also highly touted. However, the Bond producers have yet to make a final decision.

More about James Bond

More on the topic

