Are you fed up with giving up sweet ice cream and pasta on the Riviera just to feel good in a bikini? Social media is full of "body ideals". That's over now, because "Fed Girl Summer" is here.

Selena Bao

No time? blue News summarizes for you In spring, there is often a feeling of getting physically fit for summer.

In recent years, the "Hot Girl Summer" trend has idealized a certain body image that requires dieting and training.

The new "Fed Girl Summer" trend is instead about a positive body image and inner well-being.

"Fed" means "satiated" - the motto is: eat what you want. Show more

Body positivity is becoming more and more of a trend - especially on the internet. Especially now that clothes are getting shorter and more skin is being shown, there is a growing awareness that the body can be as it is. This is demonstrated by a new trend on social media - the so-called "Fed Girl Summer". "Fed" comes from the English and means "saturated".

In recent years, the "hot girl summer" has dominated, with mainly women preparing for the perfect bikini figure in spring. This is now a thing of the past. The "Fed Girl Summer" appeals: "Eat what you want." The trend is intended to encourage people not to make their inner well-being dependent on their body image.

You can see everything about the new trend in the video.

Influencer writes under her video about body positivity. TikTok

More videos from this section