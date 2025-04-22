  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

No more dieting New "Fed Girl Summer" trend conquers social media

Selena Bao

22.4.2025

Are you fed up with giving up sweet ice cream and pasta on the Riviera just to feel good in a bikini? Social media is full of "body ideals". That's over now, because "Fed Girl Summer" is here.

22.04.2025, 14:59

22.04.2025, 15:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In spring, there is often a feeling of getting physically fit for summer.
  • In recent years, the "Hot Girl Summer" trend has idealized a certain body image that requires dieting and training.
  • The new "Fed Girl Summer" trend is instead about a positive body image and inner well-being.
  • "Fed" means "satiated" - the motto is: eat what you want.
Show more

Body positivity is becoming more and more of a trend - especially on the internet. Especially now that clothes are getting shorter and more skin is being shown, there is a growing awareness that the body can be as it is. This is demonstrated by a new trend on social media - the so-called "Fed Girl Summer". "Fed" comes from the English and means "saturated".

In recent years, the "hot girl summer" has dominated, with mainly women preparing for the perfect bikini figure in spring. This is now a thing of the past. The "Fed Girl Summer" appeals: "Eat what you want." The trend is intended to encourage people not to make their inner well-being dependent on their body image.

You can see everything about the new trend in the video.

Influencer writes under her video about body positivity.
Influencer writes under her video about body positivity.
TikTok

More videos from this section

More from the department

"Zivadiliring" will not restFemale podcasters want to take over Stefan Büsser's TV show

Earth Day 2025. 8 spectacular Swiss nature documentaries to stream

Earth Day 20258 spectacular Swiss nature documentaries to stream

After a long illness. Swiss writer Peter von Matt is dead

After a long illnessSwiss writer Peter von Matt is dead