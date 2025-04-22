Body positivity is becoming more and more of a trend - especially on the internet. Especially now that clothes are getting shorter and more skin is being shown, there is a growing awareness that the body can be as it is. This is demonstrated by a new trend on social media - the so-called "Fed Girl Summer". "Fed" comes from the English and means "saturated".
In recent years, the "hot girl summer" has dominated, with mainly women preparing for the perfect bikini figure in spring. This is now a thing of the past. The "Fed Girl Summer" appeals: "Eat what you want." The trend is intended to encourage people not to make their inner well-being dependent on their body image.
You can see everything about the new trend in the video.