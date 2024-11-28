The new offer from Qantas is nothing for anyone who finds long-haul flights unpleasant: the Australian airline is planning to offer 22-hour flights from 2026. Unsplash/philipmyr

Qantas will be offering flights from Sydney to London or New York from 2026. The Australian airline is thus launching the longest non-stop flights in the world - which are to last 22 hours.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Qantas is planning ultra-long non-stop flights from Sydney to London or New York with a flight time of up to 22 hours from 2026.

These ultra-long-haul flights will be made possible by additional fuel tanks.

Singapore Airlines currently holds the record for the longest non-stop flight from Singapore to New York. Show more

If you want to travel to a distant destination, there is no way around a long-haul flight. Non-stop flight or one change? Neither is the most comfortable option, but if you opt for the former, you will certainly be looking forward to finally getting your feet back on the ground after a long journey.

The range of the world's longest non-stop flights will soon be even greater. As Qantas announced back in 2022, the Australian airline will soon be offering flights that last an ultra-long 22 hours.

Under the name "Project Sunrise", Qantas announces that the plan is to fly to London and New York from Sydney. The first plane is scheduled to take off in mid-2026.

Additional tank makes ultra-long-haul flight possible

In order to cover this mega distance, the airline had to have an aircraft designed that is suitable for ultra-long-haul flights. In 2022, Qantas ordered twelve A350-1000 aircraft from Airbus.

As it turned out, however, the whole undertaking was not as easy as expected. The aircraft need extra tanks for such long distances, which first had to be approved by the relevant aviation safety authorities. Approval was finally granted in July 2024.

Plenty of legroom and a wellbeing zone for refreshments

Qantas promises that even the economy seats will be comfortable. The aircraft will offer space for a total of 238 passengers in four different categories.

In addition to Economy, there are also Premium Economy, Business and First categories. The latter looks more like a hotel room than an airplane cabin if you take a look at the pictures.

In Premium Economy, the seats are also equipped with a special leg rest. A so-called wellbeing zone is available for all passengers to refresh themselves.

Longest non-stop flight to date is from Singapore to New York

The world's longest non-stop flight currently connects Singapore with New York. The Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR takes between 18 and 19 hours to cover the 15,349 kilometers.

Singapore Airlines also flies 15,329 kilometers from Singapore to Newark in the US state of New Jersey, which takes between 17 and 18 hours. This is followed by Qatar Airways ' flight offer from Doha to Auckland - 14,535 kilometers in between 16 and 17 hours.

Qantas itself already offers ultra-long-haul flights. So far, this has been from Perth to London or from Melbourne to Dallas.

More videos from the department