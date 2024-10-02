Despite her chemotherapy, Princess Kate was seen in public at the award ceremony of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July. Archivbild: dpa

The wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, has finished her chemotherapy. Now her Instagram account shares a photo of Princess Kate for the first time since the good news.

Princess Kate has had her photo taken for the first time since the end of her chemotherapy.

The photo on Instagram shows her at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Wearing a burgundy suit, the 42-year-old embraces a young photographer. Show more

Another good sign from the royals: Princess Kate has had her photo taken for the first time since the end of her chemotherapy. Two photos were published on the Instagram channel of the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William. Wearing a wine-red suit, the 42-year-old embraces a young photographer. As is often the case, the Princess of Wales, as her official title is, wears her long hair loose.

Kate made her cancer public in March. In recent months, the future Queen has only rarely been seen, for example in July at the award ceremony for the Wimbledon tennis tournament. At the beginning of September, she expressed her relief in a video: Her chemotherapy was over. In mid-September, she then attended an official appointment for the first time.

Now she has been photographed at a ceremony at Windsor Castle - with a young woman who, according to the British news agency PA, has a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Liz Hatton also photographed herself at the event, including Prince William presenting an award to cyclist Mark Cavendish.

In her Instagram story, Hatton wrote about one of the photos with Kate: "Such lovely, genuine and kind people. I'm over the moon that my family and I were able to have this experience." Kate and William also expressed their gratitude on Instagram: "A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you so much for sharing your photos and your story with us," read the caption - signed "W&C" for the couple.

