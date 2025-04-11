A sign for more empathy in the world: new short film competition aims to promote the cinematic work of young people in Switzerland. loveaction.ch

A new short film competition aims to encourage young people in Switzerland to bring everyday heroes to the screen. The focus is on stories of compassion and humanity.

A new nationwide short film competition is putting the spotlight on compassion.

A six-member expert jury consisting of film, culture and media professionals will select three winning films by September 5 - International Charity Day. Prize money of CHF 1,000 and CHF 500 is up for grabs in the age categories.

Initiated by the Zariya Foundation and supported by filmkids.ch, the "LoveAction" competition is aimed at young people between the ages of 12 and 25.

We are looking for short films - whether fictional, animated or documentary - about everyday heroes. "Our crazy world needs more tolerance, compassion and love," write Jacqueline and Richard Fritschi-Cornaz, who founded the Zariya Foundation, in the press release.

The films should be between three and five minutes long. Whether they are solo or group projects, the decisive factor is that they convey "the essence of compassion", as the competition platform LoveAction.ch states.

The competition kicks off on May 3, 2025 with an all-day online kick-off workshop, which will be offered in three national languages: German, French and Italian.

A project with an eventful history

The competition is more than just a creative appeal - it is part of a larger vision. Behind the initiative are Jacqueline and Richard Fritschi-Cornaz, who founded the Zariya Foundation after a trip to India. Their experiences with street children not only inspired social projects, but also the film "Mother Teresa & Me", which has been shown in over 20 countries and is available on blue Video in Switzerland.

The proceeds from the film project flow directly into education and health initiatives for disadvantaged children. Just CHF 100 can provide a child in India with a whole school year - and thus a first step towards a better future.

