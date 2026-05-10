481 meters high, entire mountain slopes torn bare - new animations show the violence of the mega-tsunami that hit Alaska in 2025. What many people don't know: Switzerland has also experienced deadly tidal waves.

Christian Thumshirn

A natural disaster of historic proportions occurred in the Tracy Arm Fjord in southeast Alaska on August 10, 2025. Around 64 million cubic meters of rock collapsed into the narrow fjord near the South Sawyer Glacier - triggering a mega tsunami.

According to a new study, the wave reached a height of up to 481 meters on the steep slopes of the fjord. This makes the event one of the largest tsunamis ever measured worldwide. New animations from the University of Calgary now show impressively how the gigantic wall of water pressed through the fjord, tearing mountain slopes bare and hurling water for miles across the landscape.

Switzerland knows tsunamis too

What sounds like a distant scenario is also possible in Switzerland. Researchers have been warning of the risk of tsunamis on Lake Lucerne for years.

In 1601, a strong earthquake in central Switzerland triggered meter-high tidal waves in Lake Lucerne. The historic event still raises an explosive question today:

Could such a tsunami happen again in Switzerland?

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