Roger Aebli recently started working as a correspondent for Swiss television SRF in the USA. He passed his baptism of fire a week ago with flying colors - but last night his appearance was blown away by the wind.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you As soon as Rolf Aebli went live on "Tagesschau" on Thursday, the new USA correspondent's hair stood on end.

But the 41-year-old newcomer didn't let this upset him any further.

Shortly after his appearance, which was blown away by the wind, Aebli posted a story on Instagram in which he asked his colleague in the make-up for forgiveness. Show more

Roger Aebli has been reporting for Swiss television SRF from Washington D.C. and New York for a few days now.

Despite a pulse rate of 250 - at least according to his Instagram account - the 41-year-old managed the premiere in the "Tagesschau" main edition a week ago with flying colors.

Yesterday Thursday evening, however, the wind threw a spanner in the works - or rather in his hair.

Roger Aebli hopes for leniency

As soon as Rolf Aebli was switched on live in the "Tagesschau", his hair stood on end. However, the SRF correspondent did not let this upset him any further, but made his appearance sympathetically and eloquently.

The new SRF correspondent Roger Aebli reveals a fashion secret on Instagram. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

Shortly after his windswept appearance, Aebli posted a story on Instagram:

"Can only hope that my colleague in make-up in Zurich forgives me for my half-assed use of hairspray."

Smock on top, pludder trousers underneath

In the same story, he also revealed a fashion secret and published a full-body picture. It shows that the SRF correspondent is smartly dressed above the waist with a coat and tie.

Below the belt, however, Roger Aebli is no longer so strict: "In the Washington heat, it's okay to wear thin non-suit pants," he writes on Instagram.

And continues: "Why tuck in your shirt? You can't see it on TV."

We at blue News think so: Roger Aebli is right. Momoll.

