A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late rock icon was unveiled at the weekend in Brownsville, Tina Turner's home town. But instead of enthusiasm, the memorial has been met with ridicule and criticism - many fans are appalled by the likeness.

On Saturday, a statue of Tina Turner was unveiled in Brownsville in the US state of Tennessee - in keeping with the annual "Tina Turner Heritage Days".

The monument shows the singer in a mini dress and high heels, with her finger outstretched at the microphone.

It was designed by Atlanta-based sculptor Fred Ajanogha, who wanted to capture Turner's "lion-like" hair and her dynamic stage energy.

The statue was installed in Brownsville's Heritage Park, not far from Turner's old high school. It was funded in part by Ford, which contributed $150,000 as part of its "Good Neighbor Plan" for West Tennessee.

"We are proud to support this memorial in the region where Tina Turner's journey began," said Ford manager Gabby Bruno.

Many fans are horrified

But the hoped-for jubilation failed to materialize. Many fans reacted with horror to the work, which in their opinion bears little resemblance to the musician who died in 2023.

On platforms such as X, there was talk of a "tragic" attempt. "A travesty. Has the artist ever seen a photo of the real Tina?" wrote one user. Others found the hair "ridiculous" or simply described the statue as a "crime against an icon".

Who made that Tina Turner statue? pic.twitter.com/voRQR2rozM — j (@juhlissuhh) September 28, 2025

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was one of the most influential voices in pop and rock history. After her separation from Ike Turner, she made a spectacular comeback in the 1980s with hits such as "What's Love Got to Do with It".

During her career, she sold over 100 million records worldwide and won several Grammy awards