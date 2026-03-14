'Conspiracies': Harry and Meghan angered by royal book - Gallery A new tell-all book about Harry and Duchess Meghan is causing a stir. (Archive image) Image: Matt Dunham/AP/dpa Harry and Meghan broke away from their royal duties years ago. (Archive image) Image: dpa Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's relationship with the rest of the royal family is said to have broken down. (archive image) Image: dpa 'Conspiracies': Harry and Meghan angered by royal book - Gallery A new tell-all book about Harry and Duchess Meghan is causing a stir. (Archive image) Image: Matt Dunham/AP/dpa Harry and Meghan broke away from their royal duties years ago. (Archive image) Image: dpa Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's relationship with the rest of the royal family is said to have broken down. (archive image) Image: dpa

An upcoming book about the royals is causing a stir: Harry and Meghan criticize claims contained in it as "conspiracies and melodrama".

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The tell-all book "Betrayal" makes explosive claims about Harry and Meghan.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has already written several books with wild claims about the British royal family.

The couple sharply rejected Bower's claims in his new book at the weekend. Show more

A new book about the British royal family is causing trouble even before its publication - especially for Prince Harry (41) and his wife Meghan (44). The first excerpts from the book by royal biographer and author Tom Bower were published in "The Times" newspaper on Friday. In it, Bower makes several claims about Harry and Meghan's relationship with the rest of the royal family. However, a spokesperson for the couple dismissed these as "conspiracies and melodrama".

In the book, Bowie claims, for example, that Queen Camilla (78) spoke of Meghan "brainwashing" Harry. Prince William (43) and Princess Kate (44) are also said to have perceived Meghan as a "threat", the author claims. According to Sky, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on behalf of the royal couple, and there was initially no reaction from William and Kate either.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and now live in the USA with their two children Archie (6) and Lilibet (4). Since then, the relationship with the royal family has been considered broken.

Harry and Meghan defend themselves

The couple sharply rejected Bower's allegations at the weekend. "Mr. Bower's comments have long since crossed the line from criticism to fixation," a spokesperson said in response to a dpa inquiry. Bower had built his career on "constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met", the statement continued. Facts have to be looked for elsewhere, with Bower you find "conspiracies and melodrama".

Tom Bower has already written several books on the British royal family. His new book "Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family" is due to be published on March 26.