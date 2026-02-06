  1. Residential Customers
Her name is Miss Clella and she is 57 New York marvels at an iceboat oldie

Anaëlle Hebang

6.2.2026

When the wind and weather play together perfectly, she glides off: Miss Clella glides over glassy ice off New York, faster than many a sailor on the water. A rare sight in times of climate change.

06.02.2026, 21:27

Miss Cle lla is no ordinary sailing boat. She doesn't float - she glides on runners over the ice of the frozen Great South Bay between Long Island and Fire Island.

Driven by the wind, the wooden sailboat speeds across the glassy surface in perfect conditions - a scene that has hardly been seen there since the 1980s.

The iceboat is steered by members of the local South Bay Scooter Club. Miss Clella was built in 1969 - and even after almost six decades, she still impressively demonstrates what is possible when nature, technology and timing come together.

We show you the rare moment when frost, wind and a piece of sailing history come together in the blue News video.

