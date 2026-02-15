Instead of lava, it only spews water - and it's not huge either. Nevertheless, it is causing amazement in New York: a fountain in Letchworth State Park has turned into a mini ice volcano due to the freezing temperatures. The video shows how this happened.

Leana Bachmann

In the middle of Letchworth State Park in the far west of New York State, an unusual natural spectacle is causing a stir: An ice volcano. Instead of lava, it spews water into the winter air.

In the video above, we show you how the mini iceberg was formed in the first place and why it continues to grow.

