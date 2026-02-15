  1. Residential Customers
Water instead of lava New York now has a volcano - made of pure ice

Leana Bachmann

15.2.2026

Instead of lava, it only spews water - and it's not huge either. Nevertheless, it is causing amazement in New York: a fountain in Letchworth State Park has turned into a mini ice volcano due to the freezing temperatures. The video shows how this happened.

15.02.2026, 09:55

15.02.2026, 13:10

In the middle of Letchworth State Park in the far west of New York State, an unusual natural spectacle is causing a stir: An ice volcano. Instead of lava, it spews water into the winter air.

In the video above, we show you how the mini iceberg was formed in the first place and why it continues to grow.

