Mass exodus at SRF 2025: "Kulturplatz" journalist Eva Wannenmacher is leaving the station after 24 years. She is devoting herself to her career as a business coach. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Bigna Silberschmidt turned her back on "10vor10" on February 26, 2025. She is setting up her own business. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Michael Weinmann ("Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1) will join the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations on March 1, 2025. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Nicola Steiner became Head of the Literaturhaus Zürich on September 1, 2023. Steiner worked in the SRF literature editorial team until summer 2023. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Transfer in the sports editorial team: After 23 years at SRF, Daniela Milanese accepted a job at MySports in summer 2022. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio "Tagesschau" presenter Franz Fischlin also left SRF in summer 2022. And the broadcaster has had to accept these other prominent departures in recent years: Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio In December 2021, Ueli Schmezer hosted the last "Kassensturz" program after 25 years. Image: SRF After 28 years at SRF, ice hockey and tennis commentator Stefan Bürer moved from SRF to the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in October 2021. Image: SRF/OSCAR ALESSIO Heinz Günthardt (archive photo) made his debut as an SRF pundit at the men's final of the US Open on September 12, 2021. He had been working for SRF since 1985. His dismissal took him by surprise. Image: Keystone Saying goodbye to SRF after the Tokyo Olympics: sports pundit Jann Billeter. The man from Graubünden was there for 24 years. He will remain in the world of television, switching to MySports. The former HC Davos ice hockey player will be working there as an ice hockey presenter and commentator. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Long-time presenter Nik Hartmann left SRF in 2020, becoming known to a wide audience with the show "SRF bi de Lüt - Über Stock und Stein", in which he hiked through Switzerland with his dog Jabba from 2008. Image: SRF Patrizia Laeri moved from SRF to CNN Money Switzerland in July 2020. One month later, the broadcaster had to file for bankruptcy. Laeri worked at SRF for 18 years as a presenter and business editor. Image: SRF Although she did not leave SRF, she moved behind the camera in March 2020: "Tagesschau" presenter Katja Stauber took over production of the SRF flagship program after 27 years. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio In 2019, "Arena" tamer and former correspondent Jonas Projer moved to Blick TV after 13 years. He has since taken over the journalistic management of "NZZ am Sonntag". Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Michael Bont, SRF alpine skiing expert, also left in 2019. After 24 years, Eva Wannenmacher has decided to leave SRF. She will host "Kulturplatz" on SRF 1 until the end of June 2025. Her successor is still open.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eva Wannenmacher is leaving SRF after 24 years and will hand over the moderation of "Kulturplatz" at the end of June 2025.

In future, she would like to concentrate on her work as a business coach and entrepreneur.

Nina Mavis Brunner and Nino Gadient will take over as presenters on an interim basis until a successor is found. Show more

Eva Wannenmacher is saying goodbye to Swiss television SRF - and with her goes a formative personality of the cultural program "Kulturplatz". The 54-year-old has played a key role in shaping the format since the first edition in 2004.

In August 2024, she hosted the show's 20th anniversary, but now she is turning over a new leaf: In future, Wannenmacher will devote more time to her work as a business coach.

Wannenmacher was already present on SRF before "Kulturplatz": between 1998 and 2000, she hosted the news program "10 vor 10". Now, after 25 years in public television, she is drawing a line under her career. "My quarter of a century with SRF: it was a wonderful time! My sincere thanks go to the team that has accompanied me along the way. Now is the right time for me to focus on my projects as an entrepreneur," she explains on her departure.

Her departure is also seen as a loss at SRF. Rajan Autze, interim Head of Journalism for Culture, acknowledges her achievements: "Eva Wannenmacher is an outstanding presenter; the success of 'Kulturplatz' is also largely down to her. We would like to thank her most sincerely and wish her all the best for the future."

Until further notice, Nina Mavis Brunner and Nino Gadient will take over the moderation of "Kulturplatz". It is not yet clear who will be Wannenmacher's final successor.

