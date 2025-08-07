The former "Faces and Stories" presenter is leaving SRF at the end of October 2025. SRF/Oscar Alessio

After the end of "Faces and Stories", Joel Grolimund still worked part-time at Radio SRF 3. Now he is leaving the station completely at the end of October 2025.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you "G&G" presenter Joel Grolimund is leaving Radio SRF 3 at the end of October 2025, according to a statement on Thursday.

He will be taking on a new challenge at the end of the year.

It is not yet known who his successor will be. Show more

It was announced at the beginning of February: The program "Faces and Stories" will be discontinued. The reason is cost-cutting measures. Around 20 jobs will be cut, according to SRF at the time. The last "Faces and Stories" program was finally broadcast at the end of June.

But for "G&G" presenter Joel Grolimund, his time at SRF was not yet over. He continued to work at SRF 3 radio as a 40 percent presenter of the "Hit Parade".

Now this era is also coming to an end. Grolimund will leave SRF at the end of October 2025, according to a statement on Thursday afternoon. "Presenting the 'Hit Parade' on Radio SRF 3 and the society magazine 'G&G' was two dreams come true for me," explains the 33-year-old.

"However, after more than eight years at SRF, the time has come for me to take on a new challenge. I am grateful and look back on this formative time with a smile," says Grolimund.

A new challenge awaits from the end of the year

The presenter will face a new challenge from the end of the year, as "Blick" writes. "Finding a suitable additional job was not so easy. Now a new, exciting task has arisen - that's why I've decided to take this step," says Grolimund.

Grolimund does not yet want to say what the next challenge will be.