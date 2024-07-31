Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn Beckham are making serious allegations in a lawsuit against the groomer of their deceased dog Nala. Picture: Keystone

Nicola Peltz Beckham is suing the dog groomer of her Chihuahua named Nala. In the lawsuit, the 29-year-old actress blames an employee for the death of the four-legged friend.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Nicola Peltz Beckham is taking legal action against her Chihuahua Nala's groomer.

In the lawsuit, the daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham holds the employee responsible for the death of her dog.

It is said that the 29-year-old wants to use the lawsuit to prevent similar incidents in the future. Show more

"My head can't understand where you've gone 💔. I just feel so much pain."

With these words, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham said goodbye to her Chichuahua named Nala on Instagram last June.

It has now been revealed that the four-legged friend's death will soon have legal repercussions. Nicola Peltz Beckham, daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham, has filed a lawsuit against her dog's hairdresser.

The dog died two hours after the treatment

An employee of the salon had treated Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn Beckham's pet shortly before she died. Now the couple is holding the man responsible for Nala's death.

This is according to the lawsuit, which is available to the online portal tmz.com and the magazine "People", among others.

Nicola Peltz Beckham states in her lawsuit that her Chichuahua Nala was injured after a routine visit to the mobile dog salon in mid-June and suffered severe physical pain.

Symptoms included heavy breathing, panting and her chest throbbing. Nala died two hours after treatment.

"Malicious mistreatment of dogs"

According to the two US media outlets, Nicola Peltz Beckham claims in her lawsuit that the employee had a history of "willful and malicious mistreatment of dogs".

As there have already been several complaints against the hairdresser for mistreatment, she accuses the dog salon and its owner of "reckless and malicious behavior".

It also states that Nicola Peltz Beckham experienced "emotional distress" after witnessing the death of her dog.

The incident also had an impact on her second dog, Angel. Since Nala's death, Angel has allegedly been shaking and crying every time he is left alone.

According to Peltz Beckham, the aim of the lawsuit is to prevent further incidents of this kind in the future. "I have dedicated the majority of my life to rescuing dogs, and I cannot in good conscience allow this horrific act to happen to any more families," she said, explaining her motivation.

More videos from the department