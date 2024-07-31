"My head can't understand where you've gone 💔. I just feel so much pain."
With these words, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham said goodbye to her Chichuahua named Nala on Instagram last June.
It has now been revealed that the four-legged friend's death will soon have legal repercussions. Nicola Peltz Beckham, daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham, has filed a lawsuit against her dog's hairdresser.
The dog died two hours after the treatment
An employee of the salon had treated Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn Beckham's pet shortly before she died. Now the couple is holding the man responsible for Nala's death.
This is according to the lawsuit, which is available to the online portal tmz.com and the magazine "People", among others.
Nicola Peltz Beckham states in her lawsuit that her Chichuahua Nala was injured after a routine visit to the mobile dog salon in mid-June and suffered severe physical pain.
Symptoms included heavy breathing, panting and her chest throbbing. Nala died two hours after treatment.
"Malicious mistreatment of dogs"
According to the two US media outlets, Nicola Peltz Beckham claims in her lawsuit that the employee had a history of "willful and malicious mistreatment of dogs".
As there have already been several complaints against the hairdresser for mistreatment, she accuses the dog salon and its owner of "reckless and malicious behavior".
It also states that Nicola Peltz Beckham experienced "emotional distress" after witnessing the death of her dog.
The incident also had an impact on her second dog, Angel. Since Nala's death, Angel has allegedly been shaking and crying every time he is left alone.
According to Peltz Beckham, the aim of the lawsuit is to prevent further incidents of this kind in the future. "I have dedicated the majority of my life to rescuing dogs, and I cannot in good conscience allow this horrific act to happen to any more families," she said, explaining her motivation.