Nicolas Cage's stage name was inspired by a comic book. (archive picture) dpa

The US actor has been performing under a stage name since his early career. Cage explains why he now has it on his ID - and what comics and music have to do with it.

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Nicolas Cage has changed his name - to Nicolas Cage. "I officially changed my name last year. I'm Nick Cage in life and I'm Nick Cage in front of the camera," said the 62-year-old in an interview with "Variety".

The actor was born Nicolas Kim Coppola and is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather", "Apocalypse Now").

Now Cage also carries his stage name on his ID. "It's better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the goofy cousin on the fringe of someone else's family," he said.

Inspired by comic superheroes and composer

His new surname was inspired by the superhero Luke Cage and the composer John Cage. It was a name "that I liked in the comics - I just thought it was a cool name. I also grew up in a very avant-garde, very artistic family and people talked about John Cage and his experimental compositions". Nicolas Cage himself can currently be seen as the eponymous superhero in the prime video series "Spider-Man Noir".

He was looking for a name like James Dean, short and snappy. "I thought I'd keep the name Nicolas because that's what my dad called me - with the French spelling, which always frustrated me because everyone adds an H."