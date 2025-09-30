Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: They were a couple for 20 years. Image: Getty Images

For 20 years, they were considered the dream couple in Hollywood: according to reports from several US media outlets, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage is apparently over.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Soon it will be twenty years of being madly in love with you," said Keith Urban in April 2024, as his wife Nicole Kidman at a gala in Los Angeles.

But only around a year and a half later, the stars' marriage is said to have broken up.

The US celebrity portal "TMZ " claims to have learned this from the couple's close circle. Show more

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were considered Hollywood's dream couple for around 20 years. Now the musician and the actress are said to have split up. Several US media outlets are unanimous in their reports.

The usually well-informed celebrity portal "TMZ " claims to have learned from close friends of the couple that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have not been living together since the beginning of the summer.

The country singer has made the decision and moved out of their shared property.

Kidman has "fought to save the marriage"

"She fought to save the marriage," People magazine quotes an insider as saying, according to which Nicole Kidman did not want the separation.

On June 25, the Oscar winner congratulated her husband on their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram: "Happy anniversary, baby," she wrote in a joint photo.

In contrast, Keith Urban - unlike in previous years - did not post anything on his account.

The couple met in 2005 and married a year later. They have two daughters together, aged 14 and 17. Neither of them have commented on the alleged separation.

More videos from the department