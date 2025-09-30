Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were considered Hollywood's dream couple for around 20 years. Now the musician and the actress are said to have split up. Several US media outlets are unanimous in their reports.
The usually well-informed celebrity portal "TMZ " claims to have learned from close friends of the couple that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have not been living together since the beginning of the summer.
The country singer has made the decision and moved out of their shared property.
Kidman has "fought to save the marriage"
"She fought to save the marriage," People magazine quotes an insider as saying, according to which Nicole Kidman did not want the separation.
On June 25, the Oscar winner congratulated her husband on their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram: "Happy anniversary, baby," she wrote in a joint photo.