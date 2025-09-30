  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After 20 years Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are said to have split up

Bruno Bötschi

30.9.2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: They were a couple for 20 years.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: They were a couple for 20 years.
Image: Getty Images

For 20 years, they were considered the dream couple in Hollywood: according to reports from several US media outlets, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage is apparently over.

30.09.2025, 07:33

30.09.2025, 07:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Soon it will be twenty years of being madly in love with you," said Keith Urban in April 2024, as his wife Nicole Kidman at a gala in Los Angeles.
  • But only around a year and a half later, the stars' marriage is said to have broken up.
  • The US celebrity portal "TMZ " claims to have learned this from the couple's close circle.
Show more

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were considered Hollywood's dream couple for around 20 years. Now the musician and the actress are said to have split up. Several US media outlets are unanimous in their reports.

The usually well-informed celebrity portal "TMZ " claims to have learned from close friends of the couple that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have not been living together since the beginning of the summer.

The country singer has made the decision and moved out of their shared property.

Kidman has "fought to save the marriage"

"She fought to save the marriage," People magazine quotes an insider as saying, according to which Nicole Kidman did not want the separation.

On June 25, the Oscar winner congratulated her husband on their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram: "Happy anniversary, baby," she wrote in a joint photo.

In contrast, Keith Urban - unlike in previous years - did not post anything on his account.

The couple met in 2005 and married a year later. They have two daughters together, aged 14 and 17. Neither of them have commented on the alleged separation.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

"Babygirl" at the moviesOne affair, many orgasms and brutal power games

Intense sex scenes in

Intense sex scenes in "Babygirl"Nicole Kidman came so often during filming that she needed breaks