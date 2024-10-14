Nicole Kidman and fellow actress Salma Hayek are not really best friends. At the Paris Fashion Night at the Balenciaga show, the two have now come to blows.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicole Kidman rudely pushed away colleague Salma Hayek at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

The video of the argument has surfaced on Tiktok.

It is unclear whether it was a misunderstanding or whether they actually argued. Show more

Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman clashed during an appearance on the red carpet at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Hayek had apparently planned to pose in front of the photographers together with singer Katy Perry. But when Kidman wanted to walk past the two, the situation took an unplanned turn.

A photographer asked for "one more picture" and Hayek then unceremoniously turned Kidman, who was standing with her back to the camera, with her hands towards the photographers. Kidman, however, seemed less than enthusiastic about the idea of a joint photo. Instead, the Oscar winner grabbed Hayek's arm and, without hesitation, pushed her aside.

A brief but cool greeting to Perry followed, with kisses left and right, while she exchanged a few tense-looking words with Hayek before moving on.

What was going on there?

Exactly what was said between the two women remains unclear. However, shortly after Kidman's exit, a remarkable phrase was uttered by Hayek: "Yes, please. Counseling." This was followed by a response, presumably from Kidman, who said, "You don't need that." Hayek then replied, "Yes, I do."

The incident did not go unnoticed. A video of the moment quickly circulated online and sparked speculation. One user commented: "That moment between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman must have been very tense." Another defended Kidman and said: "Salma was being unreasonable when she tried to forcibly turn Nicole's body. She could have at least looked her in the eye. But she was so impatient, and now people think Nicole is rude. I would react the same way."

Whether it was actually a minor disagreement or just a misunderstanding remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that this brief moment on the red carpet provides plenty to talk about.

More videos from the department