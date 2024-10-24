In her latest film "Babygirl", the intense love scenes challenged Nicole Kidman so much emotionally that she had to interrupt filming for a short time.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Babygirl" is about an affair and the resulting power games between a successful CEO and her intern.

Nicole Kidman plays the lead role convincingly, courageously and shamelessly - and she is joined by Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas. The film was directed by Dutch director Halina Reijn, who recently caused a stir with the horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies".

The role put Kidman under emotional strain. She had to abandon the shoot because of the sexual intensity. Kidman had too many orgasms.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024, won Kidman the acting award. Show more

In her latest erotic thriller,Nicole Kidman not only delivers top acting performances, but also pushes herself to her emotional limits. In an interview with "The Sun", the Australian talked about the filming of "Babygirl". Kidman plays a boss who has a passionate affair with an intern. The sexual intensity on set overwhelmed her. So much so that filming had to be interrupted several times.

Nicole Kidman (57) says: "There were times during filming when I thought: 'I don't want to have another orgasm', 'Don't come too close to me', 'I hate doing this. I don't care if I'm never touched again in my life'."

It felt like a kind of burn-out for her.

Nicole Kidman plays a successful businesswoman

In "Babygirl", Nicole Kidman plays Romy, a businesswoman who is prepared to put everything on the line for a passionate affair. Her relationship with intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson) becomes so intense that she risks not only her marriage, but also her career and her life's work. The dramatic plot shows how Romy is torn between her inner passions and the reality of her responsibilities.

Antonio Banderas takes on the role of Jacob, Romy's husband, in the film. A loving but increasingly desperate man, he faces the challenge of saving his marriage as he watches Romy jeopardize everything through their liaison. Their relationship is put to the test as Romy tries to reconcile her feelings and duties.

The US production premiered at the Venice International Film Festival at the end of August 2024, where Kidman won the acting award.

The film will be released in selected Swiss cinemas on January 30, 2025.

