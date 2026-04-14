Kidman: "Loneliness is a big problem these days, especially for people at this stage of life." (archive image) dpa

Star actress Nicole Kidman surprises with a new career aspiration: she wants to become a professional end-of-life caregiver. A serious loss has taught her an important lesson.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Nicole Kidman wants to train as a hospice nurse.

The actress says she wants to support dying people and counteract the widespread loneliness at the end of life.

This wish was triggered by the death of her mother. Show more

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman ("Babygirl") would like to become a professional end-of-life caregiver. As part of her personal development, she would like to become an end-of-life caregiver, Kidman revealed as a guest at a series of talks at the University of San Francisco at the weekend. "Loneliness is a big problem these days, especially for people at this stage of life. I want to be there for them. I want to be able to stand by them."

Unlike births, dying is not given as much importance in society, although it is an important part of the culture, said the 58-year-old Oscar winner at the event, which was reported by the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper. The actress and producer went on to say that she had realized that her mother had been lonely in her final days. The death of her mother Janelle Ann had hit Kidman unexpectedly at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024.