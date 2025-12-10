  1. Residential Customers
Lagos Street Art Festival Nigeria's mega-city becomes an open-air gallery - but reality remains harsh

Christian Thumshirn

10.12.2025

Lagos becomes an open-air gallery: at the Street Art Festival, artists spray paint against gray concrete - in the midst of the mega-city's honking horn concert. The murals tell of pride, everyday life and joie de vivre - despite politically uncertain times.

10.12.2025, 23:07

Honking horns, exhaust fumes, streams of people - Nigeria's 15-million-strong metropolis of Lagos is in constant operation. And it is precisely here, between the traffic and concrete walls, that huge pictures suddenly emerge, causing passers-by to stop, pull out their cell phones and start conversations.

Art in the shadow of the crisis

Our video shows how the Lagos Street Art Festival turns the city into a stage - and why this art on the street is more than just decoration: a statement for visibility, for access - and for creativity in a country under pressure.

