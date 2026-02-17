Thousands of fishermen run into the river at the same time - nets in hand, water up to their chests. Spectators crowd the banks: who will pull the biggest catch out of the water? The Argungu Fishing Festival in Nigeria is a spectacle to remember.

Christian Thumshirn

The images are pure power: thousands of men in the water, a river full of nets, excitement right up to the last second - and a crowd on the banks celebrating every catch.

A river becomes an arena

The Argungu Fishing Festival is taking place again for the first time after a six-year break. It was suspended for a long time due to the insecure situation in north-western Nigeria - now one of the country's biggest cultural events is returning.

Our short documentary shows the spectacle and explains why it is much more than just a competition for the region.

