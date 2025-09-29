  1. Residential Customers
"Happy Day" premiere Nik Hartmann topples Röbi Koller from the TV throne

Carlotta Henggeler

29.9.2025

Nik Hartmann has hosted the TV show "Happy Day" since September 2025.

Röbi Koller was the figurehead of "Happy Day" for 18 years.

Nik Hartmann has hosted the TV show "Happy Day" since September 2025.

Röbi Koller was the figurehead of "Happy Day" for 18 years.

"Happy Day" for the new presenter of the SRF Saturday evening show Nik Hartmann. His premiere episode reached 653,000 viewers - a dream rating. This puts him ahead of his predecessor Röbi Koller.

29.09.2025, 16:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Nik Hartmann's premiere as host of "Happy Day" reached 653,000 viewers and a 56.1 percent market share. That is a record figure.
  • In the target group of 15 to 49-year-olds, the show even achieved a market share of 60.3 percent.
  • Hartmann thus clearly outperformed his predecessor Röbi Koller, whose last show was watched by 501,000 people.
TV entertainer Nik Hartmann 's "Happy Day" premiere was a success: Around 653,000 viewers watched the first episode of the Saturday evening show with host Nik Hartmann.

SRF goes on to write about the dream ratings: the market share was 56.1 percent, the highest figure for the format since the measurement method was changed in 2013.

The astonishing thing is that the "Happy Day" edition even achieved a market share of 60.3 percent among the target group of 15-49-year-olds.

Nik Hartmann has "no targets" for the ratings

By way of comparison, the last "Happy Day" show with Röbi Koller as presenter was watched by 501,000 viewers. That corresponds to a market share of 46.2 percent.

Bötschi asks Nik Hartmann.

Bötschi asks Nik Hartmann"I've now confessed everything to my parents"

When it comes to ratings, SRF's Nik Hartmann - apparently - has carte blanche. In an interview with blue News, he says on this topic:

"I have no guidelines in this regard. But I am optimistic that we will reach a similarly large audience - also because it is the first 'Happy Day' show after the summer break and people are curious to see how the new presenter will do."

Nik Hartmann's calculation worked out.

